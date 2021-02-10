Alex Jones explains The One show absence in new family photo The One Show star had the evening off

After being absent from The One Show on Tuesday night, Alex Jones took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans how she spent the evening.

RELATED: The best deals on school stationery sets so you can stock up at home

Despite the fact that Pancake Day is still a week away, the Welsh TV star revealed she told her children it was this week in order to celebrate with them.

"No @bbctheoneshow tonight so we told the boys it was pancake day because I was at home. Much excitement and now we can't get them to sleep thanks to the sugar!" Alex joked.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals parenting struggle with son Kit

The photo showed her husband Charlie Thomson flipping a pancake as their eldest son Teddy, four, watched on. The couple also share one-year-old Kit, who was likely just as excited for his unusual dinner.

READ: Alex Jones transforms home to celebrate son Teddy's birthday

STOCK UP: 30 Homeschooling supplies every parent needs

Like much of the nation, the family of four have also been making the most of the snow – especially after Alex recently revealed Kit's first experience of the wintery weather was in January!

The One Show host celebrated Pancake Day early

At the time, The One Show star took to Instagram to mark her little boy's exciting new milestone.

In the photo, Kit could be seen looking up at the falling snowflakes and holding out his hand to catch them, as his dad Charlie held him in the family's stunning garden.

Alex's sons have been enjoying the snow

As well as a seating area and a shed for storage, there is a large trampoline set up on the lawn and a football visible on the grass. Alex, Charlie and their young family live together in a beautiful Victorian house in London, which the couple renovated together in 2016 before they moved in.

Although Alex has been enjoying spending lots of quality time with her children following the coronavirus outbreak, she also previously made a very relatable parenting comment.

Speaking of 'having it all' to Good Housekeeping, she said: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle. I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

SEE: 19 intimate photos of celebrity parents with their adorable newborn babies