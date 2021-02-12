Heidi Klum’s epic teen throwbacks will make you gasp The supermodel looks unrecognisable!

Heidi Klum posted some incredible throwback photos to her teenage years on Thursday – and she looks unrecognisable!

The supermodel took a trip down memory lane in honour of her mother's birthday, and while you may be unable to comment on her posts because she has that function disabled, we bet her fans were gobsmacked.

One image sees a young Heidi sitting on a rock, sporting similar big curly hair to her mother. Another shows the pair posing side-by-side, but this time Heidi's hair is even bigger and piled on top of her head.

WATCH: Heidi Klum undergoes a massive hair transformation

Heidi also shared some adorable baby snaps and photos from her childhood – and it's clear to see where she inherited her model looks from.

Captioning the post, Heidi sweetly wrote: "Happy Birthday mama. I love you."

Heidi has passed her model genes down to her daughter, Leni, who is taking the fashion world by storm after landing her first Vogue Germany cover alongside her famous mother.

Heidi shared some epic teen throwbacks - scroll to see

In the cover photo, Leni strikes a pose with her hands on her pocket in a blue blazer and pink oversized pants, and Heidi gives her a kiss wearing a pink blazer and blue pants.

“So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum,” Leni captioned a photo of the magazine cover on Instagram.

Leni and her mum looked incredible on the cover of Vogue Germany

Back in January, the 16-year-old opened Berlin Fashion Week and walked her first runway like a pro, strutting down the catwalk in outfits from some of Germany’s top designers, including Rihanna + Nina, Lala Berlin, and Michel Sontag.

“My first Job for the @mbfw.berlin DER BERLINER SALON – Edition X @derberlinersalon @christianearpvogue,” Leni captioned a series of photos that showed her modelling a black wool trench coat and matching newsboy cap and a pink Steinrohner furry coat paired with strappy heels complete with swirly bottoms.

