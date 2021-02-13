Emma Roberts' boyfriend Garrett Hedlund has opened up about their newborn son for the first time since the couple welcomed him in December.

Sharing adorable details about their little one, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, Garrett admitted he was a very "special person".

"He's an angel," the 36-year-old actor said during an interview with Extra. "He's really a special person."

When asked what the "biggest adjustment to being a new dad" had been, Garrett admitted it was "finding room in my heart to love, you know, someone with just the most amazing amount of love and compassion".

Garrett and Emma revealed last August that they were expecting a baby boy after her mother, Kelly Cunningham, let the news slip in July. When asked by someone on Instagram if her daughter was expecting, Kelly simply replied: "Yes".

Emma marked another milestone this week when she celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday. Wearing a glamourous white sundress, the new mother relaxed poolside with blue and pink balloons in the shaded background.

Emma and Garrett welcomed their son in December

Referencing the beverage that she was triumphantly holding aloft, Emma captioned her post: "Cheers. Thank you for the birthday wishes."

Fans flooded the post with appreciation for the Scream Queens actress, and the picture has amassed over one million likes. "WE LOVE U SO MUCH!!! HAPPY BDAY QUEEN!" one loving fan posted. Another sent their best wishes, saying: "I hope you have the best day, you deserve it."

Others complimented how good the star looked, with many calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous". One even said: "30 has NEVER looked so good."

Emma rang in her 30th birthday in February

Emma also rang in her birthday with a selfie that showed her with a pacifier in her mouth, gently poking fun at her life as a new mother.

As she neared the end of her pregnancy, the niece of Julia Roberts told Glamour: "It's been really an interesting time in the world to be pregnant right now.

"I've really had to be present with myself, and that's been - some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful."

