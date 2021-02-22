Giovanna Fletcher's son Buddy is Mario Falcone's double in school throwback photo Tom Fletcher's wife Giovanna shared the photo on Instagram

Giovanna Fletcher shared a school throwback photo to mark her brother Mario Falcone's birthday.

The Happy Mum Happy Baby podcaster cuddled up to The Only Way is Essex star Mario and their sister Giorgina as they grinned for the camera in the sweet childhood photo.

The famous siblings were dressed in their green and grey primary school uniform, with Giovanna sporting long brunette hair, dark eyes and a cheeky smile.

"Happy birthday little brother!! Won’t be long until we can all squeeze each other again! Love you @mariofalcone xxx," the I'm A Celebrity champion captioned the Instagram snap.

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher's son Buzz has sweetest reaction to her I'm A Celebrity win

Many noted that Giovanna looks very similar today, with one writing: "You literally haven't changed!! Soooooo beautiful." A second similarly remarked: "OMG @mrsgifletcher you haven't changed at all, happy birthday Mario."

Meanwhile, others were shocked by the resemblance between the young Mario and Giovanna's son Buddy, five.

Giovanna's fans compared her throwback photo of brother Mario Fletcher to her son Buddy

"OMG he looks just like your middle one," added one follower, while a second commented: "Mario has the same cheeky face as Buddy in this pic." A third said: "You and Mario have such looks of Buddy and Buzz! Happy Birthday Mario."

Giovanna and her husband, McFly's Tom Fletcher, share three children: Buzz, six, Buddy, five, and Max, two. The couple have been homeschooling their eldest boys during lockdown 3.0 and even transformed one room of their home into a mini classroom.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher share three sons

They have invested in two desks with stands for books, and even handy lamps with adjustable arms.

At the side, there is an additional kid-sized desk with clipboards and papers, as well as a wicker basket with dividers where Tom and Gio have been storing papers.

Tom captioned the image: "The new classroom," and added hashtags for homeschool, homeschooling, parenting and kids. Giovanna was also seen smiling in the photo, as she took on the role of teacher.

