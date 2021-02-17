Giovanna and Tom Fletcher throw epic home camping birthday party – and it’s so easy to copy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lockdown means that birthday celebrations are different than usual for our kids at the moment – but that doesn’t mean they have to be any less special – as Giovanna and Tom Fletcher demonstrated this week.

The couple threw the most epic home camping birthday bash for son Buddy to enjoy with his siblings for his 5th birthday – and as you can see from the pictures, the whole family had a whale of a time!

The couple transformed their loft into an indoor campsite for Buddy's birthday

I'm a Celeb winner Giovanna wrote of the fun evening: "We had our first family sleepover/camping trip last night. A movie and s’mores... it was so much fun and Buddy loved his birthday celebration.

"Surprisingly everyone slept really well and (unsurprisingly) they were already asking when we can do it again as soon as they woke up this morning. Ha!”



"I bought some @bundlebeds (an investment as we'll be able to use them forever and they roll up into a bag) and sunshade type tents (again, perfect to reuse in the garden and on beaches - remember those?!) and set us up a nice little spot upstairs. Tom added some fairy lights and hey presto! Xx"

What a fab and fun idea! If you want to recreate the Fletcher family’s fun indoor camping trip, we've prepared a shopping list of what you’ll need. As Giovanna says, the Bundle beds are a great investment – but if you’re looking for something in a lower price bracket, there are other camping beds available on Amazon.

Home cinema projectors are currently 28% off too so it’s a great time to get shopping. Happy camping!

Bundle beds (available in blue, pink or yellow), £220, Joules

Disney ReadyBed inflatable bed and duvet all-in-one, £24.99, Amazon

ReadyBeds are also Also available in Spider-Man, Toy Story and Paw Patrol editions.

Home cinema projector with screen, was £99 now £71.99, Amazon

Gourmet home marshmallow toasting set, £24.99, Custom Gifts

Pop up beach tent, £22.99, Amazon

2 pack, 12 metre plug in fairy string lights with remote timer, £11.99, Amazon

