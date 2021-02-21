Amanda Holden's video of daughter Hollie sparks debate among fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden's youngest daughter Hollie showed off her football skills as the pair played in the garden over the weekend.

In a new video she posted to Instagram, the Heart Radio presenter acted as the goalkeeper while Hollie took a penalty shot. The nine-year-old managed to angle the football through her mum's legs before their pet dog Rudie went after it.

"Recreating @gylfisig23 penalty from last night #coyb @everton #10," wrote Amanda, referring to the Everton vs. Liverpool match on Saturday night – a subject that clearly divided fans!

The Britain's Got Talent star wore geometric blue workout leggings, a fitted black top and a matching hat. Her little girl similarly wore patterned leggings but added a blue football shirt over the top and a pair of unusual shoes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off daughter Hollie's football skills

Instead of football boots or even trainers, Hollie ran towards the ball in a pair of black and white wellies. "I feel like it’s the wellies that make this …," commented one follower, and a second joked: "Give it some wellie. Literally x".

Others complimented Hollie on her football skills while also making their football loyalties clear! One added: "Your daughter would get in the Liverpool team atm", and a second wrote: "Never a penalty in a million years."

Amanda's daughter even owns a football rebounder

This wasn't the first time Amanda has shared a glimpse at her daughter's sporty personality. During the first COVID-19 lockdown, Amanda spent as much time as possible in her garden with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie – so much so that she invested in a new gadget.

Amanda's youngest daughter used a football rebounder as part of her home PE lessons, and fans can pick up a similar style for £79.99 on Amazon.

Football rebounder, £79.99, Amazon

The TV star, who recently turned 50, previously revealed she has strict rules when it comes to when her children can use their devices.

In an interview with London Mums Magazine website back in 2015, she said: "My eldest child has an iPad which she uses for a few games. It has a child-friendly internet surface called Mobicip (a free parental control for phones, tablets and computers) which is brilliant so she cannot google anything that's going to upset her when she's not with us which is important. We let her play at weekends only."

