Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's £2.5million home has its own classroom for three sons

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna not only have access to a music studio, indoor cinema and home office, but their three children also have their own dedicated work space at home.

PHOTOS: Tom Fletcher's £2.5million colourful home with Giovanna is a feast for the eyes

Strictly Come Dancing star Tom and I'm a Celebrity's Giovanna bought their five-bedroom property in Northwood, Middlesex, for £1.1million in 2006, but are selling it on for a whopping £2.5million, according to The Sun. Back in January 2021, the McFly star took to Instagram with a photo of his two eldest sons Buzz, seven, and Buddy, five, sitting at two desks with stands for books, and even handy lamps with adjustable arms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher's son has the sweetest reaction to her I'm A Celebrity win

At the side, there is an additional kid-sized desk with clipboards and papers, as well as a wicker basket with dividers where Tom and Gio have been storing papers.

The room itself is decorated with green wallpaper covered with a gold pineapple print, while there is plenty of natural light from windows on every wall, and shutters for when shade is required.

MORE: Giovanna and Tom Fletcher's wedding video has fans going wild once again

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have created a home classroom

Tom captioned the image: "The new classroom," and Giovanna was also seen smiling in the photo, as she took on the role of teacher.

Fans were impressed by the transformation, and several were particularly interested in the desks. One wrote, "Those desks are amazing! Where are they from please?" while another added, "Where did you get the desks from if you don't mind me asking? Great set up!"

Children's desk, £99.99, Amazon

Handily, other followers were quick to direct those asking and explained: "Type kids adjustable desk and they are on eBay for £100," while another suggested looking on Amazon.

Sure enough, Amazon is still selling almost the exact same design that Tom and Giovanna have, complete with a tilted desktop, pull out drawer and book stand for £99.99.

Giovanna previously used the room to film her podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby

A former photo revealed the room used to contain a round marble coffee table from West Elm, a rug from La Redoute, and a mustard sofa. Giovanna even temporarily transformed the space into a studio set for her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, when she sat on a quirky chair which has the word 'love' printed all over it.

Tom and Gio have also unveiled other areas of their family home. Much like the makeshift classroom, it's full of character, including bold green kitchen cupboards, neon signs and even a jukebox. Giovanna also has her very own home office which she has designed with pastel blue cupboards, colourful floral wallpaper and shelves displaying framed artwork.

SEE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's first home is a riot of colour

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.