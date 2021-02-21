Lydia Bright wows fans with incredible first birthday celebrations for daughter Loretta

Lydia Bright has shared the incredible set up she planned for her daughter Loretta Rose this weekend to celebrate her daughter's first birthday.

The former TOWIE star, 30, posted a video of the amazing party she wanted to threw for her baby and wowed her fans in the process.

In the video, Loretta, who turns one on Sunday, could be seen sat in the middle of their living room next to her mum surrounded by gorgeous decorations including a teepee adorned with presents, colourful pillows and a delicious looking spread of snacks for the mum-and-daughter-duo to enjoy in front a Disney film on the TV.

WATCH: Lydia Bright shows off Loretta's incredible birthday sleepover [credit: @lydiabright]

The mum-of-one wrote in the caption: "Somewhere over the rainbow. Birthday Eve Sleepover for my special little lady, I can't believe you are going to be 1 tomorrow. Time flies when you are in love. The perfect set up @tip_top_teepees."

Plenty of Lydia's followers were amazed by the enviable sleepover set up. One person wrote in the comments section: "Beautiful!! Have the most amazing special birthday."

A second person said: "This is amazing!!! Happy birthday to the birthday girl for tomorrow," while a third simply said: "How lush is this."

Lydia threw her daughter an incredible first birthday sleepover

On Sunday morning, Lydia then posted another sweet video to mark her daughter's birthday. The post, which was a gorgeous montage of clips and videos from her first year as a mum, was captioned: "Happy First Birthday, Loretta Rose. Where do I even begin...

"You are the love of my life, the person I have always been waiting for, you have completed me and shown me what life is really about. I may never find all the words to explain how much I love you. But I promise to spend the rest of my life showing you. Me and you, just us two."

It's clear that Lydia is loving every minute of being a mum to gorgeous Loretta. In a chat with HELLO! back in December, the mum-of-one opened up about how much she's loved the past year of parenting: "Me and Loretta have the most incredible relationship and special bond – especially because she's a 2020 baby as well. We are inseparable."

