Tom Brady shares a rare glimpse inside son's bedroom at lavish family home The NFL star is a proud father of three

Tom Brady proudly shared a brand new family photo with his Instagram followers this week. The father-of-three gave fans a sneak peek inside son Benjamin's bedroom as the 11-year-old got creative with some art work.

MORE: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's $33million home is what dreams are made of

The candid photo sees Benjamin – Tom’s eldest child with wife Gisele Bundchen – on the floor of his room in his pyjama trousers as he bends over two pieces of paper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gisele and her children dance in support of Tom Brady

Tom, 43, added an emoji of a painter and a paint palette and wrote: "Benny Basquiat" – a play on the name of the late famed American artist Jean-Michael Basquiat.

MORE: Gisele Bündchen shares incredible behind-the-scenes Super Bowl photos of children and Tom Brady

The image also provided a glimpse of the décor in the family home. The dark wooden floorboards are partially covered by a white rug, and in the background, a large shelving unit is visible, complete with large cupboards at its base. There also appears to be a light blue pouffe in the room, with a black and white checked blanket neatly folded on top.

Tom Brady shared a snapshot of son Benjamin doing some art work

Tom is a dad to three children. He shares Benjamin and Vivian, eight, with 40-year-old Gisele, and is also a father to 13-year-old John with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

MORE: Tom Brady's ex-partner Bridget Moynahan reacts to Super Bowl win and shares sweet picture of their son

Tom and Bridget dated for three years and their split was confirmed in 2006, with a representative for Bridget telling PEOPLE: "[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made."

Tom is a very proud father of three

Just weeks after the shock announcement, Tom's new relationship with supermodel Gisele was confirmed and two months later, Bridget announced she was expecting Tom's first child.

Talking about the day she got the news in her 2018 memoir titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele said that Bridget's pregnancy "wasn't an easy time" for her, but she referred to Jack as her "bonus child".

Read more HELLO! US stories here