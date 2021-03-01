Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale celebrate son Apollo's birthday with unseen family photos Gwen and Gavin share three boys together

Gwen Stefani proudly took to Instagram on Sunday with a brand new family photo. The No Doubt singer chose to celebrate youngest child Apollo's seventh birthday with her fans by sharing the sweetest snapshot of mother and son together.

The picture shows Gwen, 51, crouching down to capture the selfie, with Apollo resting his head on hers. "Happy b day bday boy!! #apollo," Gwen captioned the photo.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale pays sweet tribute to lookalike son Kingston – see photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's son is hilarious as he reveals his mum's dirty habit

With his long dark hair and brown eyes, Apollo bears a striking resemblance to his father, Gwen's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – and he too marked the little boy's birthday on Instagram.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son shares heartfelt tribute to famous sister Daisy Lowe

British rocker Gavin reposted a picture shared by a fan site which shows him sweetly kissing Apollo on his cheek as the little boy smiles for the camera.

Gwen celebrated Apollo's seventh birthday with a sweet family photo

Gavin and Gwen were married for 14 years before their divorce was finalised in 2016. Together they share three children; Apollo and his older brothers, Kingston, 14, and 12-year-old Zuma. Gavin is also a father to model Daisy Lowe from a previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's edgy kitchen inside $13.2million home is wild

He previously spoke to People magazine about his experience of fatherhood and confessed he is always looking for ways "to be a better father".

Gavin also marked his little boy's birthday on social media

"My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together," the Bush frontman said.

"But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

MORE: Blake Shelton's jaw-dropping ranch for wedding with Gwen Stefani revealed

Last year, Gavin also spoke about missing his boys while they spent time with Gwen and her fiancé Blake Shelton in Oklahoma.

Gavin pictured with all four of his children

Talking to Trunk Nation, the 55-year-old said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's fiancé Blake Shelton is completely unrecognisable with long hair

"You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."

Read more HELLO! US stories here