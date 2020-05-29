Catherine Tyldesley unveils son Alfie's epic outdoor playhouse – and we're impressed

Catherine Tyldesley has given her fans a glimpse at her epic play area for her son Alfie – and we're seriously impressed! The former Coronation Street actress showed off the five-year-old boy's incredible wooden playhouse and his brand new outdoor kitchen on Thursday. The youngster posed in the log cabin after an afternoon of playing outside in the sunshine, seemingly having the time of his life during the coronavirus lockdown.

The star took to her Instagram Stories to thank small business L&R Crafts for their amazing work creating the mini kitchen for Alfie. She shared: "Alfie loves his mud kitchen from @landr_crafts, ace job guys." Posting another picture of herself cuddling the little boy in the sandpit, she joked it was like being at their "own private beach".

Catherine shared a picture of five-year-old son Alfie's amazing playhouse and toy kitchen

The ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant's joyful posts come after she spoke candidly about her experience of "mum guilt" during lockdown, admitting it wasn't all sunshine and roses for the family. Catherine – who raises Alfie with her husband Tom Pitfield – admitted some days have been "utterly disastrous" over the past few months, leaving her feeling drained and exhausted.

Sharing a picture of herself cradling a sleeping Alfie, Catherine posted: "Keep going mums and dads!!! Some days are utterly disastrous. Some days are truly blessed and magical... and there's not much middle ground is there? Don't get me wrong, most days ARE magic... but today. Today was really bloody hard. My boy is a beautiful boy. Well behaved and the kindest of hearts. And motherhood is the best job in the world (even when covered in poop), but it doesn't mean that being a mummy is ever easy.

The former Coronation Street star has experienced "mum guilt" during lockdown

"I had nothing in the tank today. He wanted to play, I wanted to have a gin and not move for several hours. He won. Because I'm a mum. That's what's expected. I found a middle ground of playing Harry Potter games with a gin in my hand but none the less, I was exhausted. The past ten weeks have given me beautiful memories. Wonderful moments filled with love. But I'm more knackered now than when I did Strictly!! Hats off to stay at home mummies everywhere. You're phenomenal. But I've also come to terms with the fact that I LOVE being a working mummy. And you know what... that's ok!!! Whatever makes you happy! Happy mum = happy home. I struggle with mum guilt a lot, as I know many of you do."

She continued: "But tonight I ask you - give yourself a break. You're doing your very best. And as long as that little person is loved and cared for - and has quality time with you when you're able ... well then they're happy too. Tomorrow is another day! Sending so much love to all my fellow mummies ... this is so hard. I'm with you. You're not alone. Keep going!!!! We can do this!!!! Let's support each other."

Catherine treated herself to a wine while Alfie had some "Lego time"

It seems Catherine had got her mojo back, however, since she later shared a video of herself dancing with a glass of wine, revealing Alfie was having "Lego time" while she relaxed. Her celebratory moves struck a chord with mums everywhere – lockdown life is all about balance!

