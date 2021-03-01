Steph Curry gets fans talking with photo of youngest son The basketball icon shares three children with wife Ayesha

Steph Curry caused a stir on Instagram on Sunday as he took to the site to share a sweet snapshot of his lookalike son, Canon.

The 32-year-old basketball star posted a picture showing the pair posing together for the camera, with little Canon beaming in the family photograph. The two-year-old is dressed in a white dinosaur print top and wearing a backwards baseball cap.

"My little young man! Love this dude," Steph captioned his post – and his 32.8 million followers were quick to respond. "That smile!" one wrote, while a second noted: "He's so big now!" A third joked: "Looking at the first pick in the 2039 NBS draft!"

WATCH: Steph Curry shares sweetest video of little Canon 'working out'

Little Canon is Steph's youngest child with wife Ayesha. The couple, who married in 2011 after a longterm romance, also share daughters Riley, eight, and five-year-old Ryan.

At the end of last year, Ayesha gave an insight into their home life during lockdown. "Luckily for me, Stephen has really stepped in with education and their schooling. And I'm okay with that because I birthed them so now [he] can birth and nurture their education," Ayesha, 31, joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Steph shared the sweetest photo of his son, Canon

And as far as The Full Plate cookbook author is concerned, Steph is "making up for lost time, to be quite frank," when it comes to their girls. "'Cause he would sleep through all of the diaper changes and the late nights when they were babies, so now this is his strong suit," she added.

Steph is a proud parent to three children with wife Ayesha

Ayesha, 31, is one busy lady. As well as raising her family and designing the family's home in California, she has her own Food Network show, has authored two cookbooks, has a line of cookware and bedding, is a CoverGirl ambassador, helps run the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation charity, co-owns four restaurants and has a wine collaboration with her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry.

She also launched her own lifestyle magazine, Sweet July, in April 2020, which focuses on home, style, family and food.

