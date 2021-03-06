Rebecca Adlington introduces daughter Summer to baby brother Albie – see the sweet picture The Olympic swimmer gave birth to her second child this week

Rebecca Adlington gave birth this week to her second child, a baby boy named Albie Bennett Parsons, and wasted no time in introducing him to his big sister.

The star welcomed her son on Thursday and on Friday shared the most adorable photo of Summer, 5, and Albie, together at home.

"First day home with Albie... last day of home school for Summer!" she wrote alongside the photo, which was posted on her Instagram Stories.

On Saturday morning, the new mum shared a new picture, this time showing Summer with Albie in her arms. "Get to start my new baby journal while Albie has Summer cuddles. @mamajournals," she wrote.

Rebecca with her daughter Summer and son Albie

Albie is Rebecca's first son with boyfriend Andrew Parsons. The couple have been together since January 2018 after meeting on dating app Bumble and announced they were expecting their first child together back in September 2020.

Talking about how they met, she told HELLO! magazine last year: "I had only been using the app for a month and Andy was the first person I went on a date with, so I feel like I hit the jackpot. We chatted for a couple of weeks and the conversation flowed easily before we met at a crazy-golf course in Liverpool.

Summer cuddling brother Albie two days after his birth

"I was really scared that he would be totally different to his picture or we might not get on, but after about five minutes I relaxed and thought: 'This is fine.' It wasn't awkward at all and we just clicked." Facilities manager Andy adds: "At first I thought Becky's profile was fake, but then I checked she was who she said she was."

The couple quickly fell in love and Andy, 30, moved from Liverpool to live with Becky in Manchester last summer.

Speaking about the baby's gender at the time, the couple confessed they had a feeling it would be a boy. "We had a feeling [it would be a boy] and so did our friends and family," said the swimmer. "I feel different this time. I'm bigger and I've been craving carbs and savoury things, not sweet things like I did with Summer." She adds: "I put on four stone when I was pregnant with Summer, so I want to be as healthy as possible."