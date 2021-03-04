Rebecca Adlington gives birth and reveals adorable baby name The famous mum took to Instagram

Rebecca Adlington has given birth to a baby boy.

Sharing the wonderful news on Instagram, she posted a heartwarming photo of her and boyfriend Andy Parsons' first child together, revealing that the little lad is named Albie.

Sharing a snap of Albie sleeping in a sweet blue hat and matching blue blanket, Rebecca wrote: "Welcome to the world Albie Bennett Parsons. 4.3.21."

Rebecca and Andy announced they were expecting their first child together in September, writing at the time: "Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting. Summer can’t wait, she asks everyday to check my belly to see if it’s growing. Going to be a long wait until the end of Feb."

Come December, the happy couple exclusively revealed the tot's gender in an interview with HELLO!.

Rebecca shared the news on Instagram

Becky and Andy found out their baby's gender during a scan and joked they were left in no doubt about expecting a son. “He was on his back with his legs wide open showing us his full package," Becky, 32, said. "I couldn’t stop laughing. It was such a funny, joyous moment."

She added that she and Andy have always "had a feeling" the couple's first child would be a boy. "We had a feeling and so did our friends and family," said Becky, who has a five-year-old daughter, Summer, with her ex-husband Harry Needs.

"I feel different this time. I’m bigger and I’ve been craving carbs and savoury things, not sweet things like I did with Summer."

Becky and Andy, 30, a facilities manager, met via dating app Bumble in January 2018 and the couple moved in together last summer. They live ten minutes away from Harry, who co-parents Summer.

