Rebecca Adlington reveals stunning kitchen makeover – wow! The Olympic swimmer is expecting her second child in February

Rebecca Adlington revealed the results of her kitchen makeover on Friday – and it is truly spectacular!

The pregnant Olympic swimmer unveiled her "dream" kitchen on Instagram, just weeks ahead of her baby boy's arrival.

Sharing a before and after photo, the 31-year-old has completely transformed her previous small space into an airy, open plan kitchen.

Before the transformation, Rebecca's family kitchen was very narrow with a black breakfast table protruding out of a wall, leaving little space to move around.

She also had a stacked oven and hob on the opposite wall, and all her cupboards painted white with stainless steel appliances and black countertops.

Rebecca's 'before' kitchen didn't have much space

However, following eight months of work, Rebecca now has a kitchen to be proud of! The open-plan design features plenty of natural light and much more space.

Her countertops are now white and she has added a pop of colour with an island featuring blue cupboards and a white top and a matching blue shelf on one wall.

Clearly pleased with the new space, Rebecca wrote: "Before & after photos of our kitchen! What a long eight months it’s been.

Rebecca's new open plan kitchen features a colourful island

"I’ve always dreamed of having a big open plan kitchen, I didn’t quite take into consideration that it would be done through a global pandemic!

"We originally had a kitchen and separate dining room. Now we have an open plan kitchen/dining room space. We have yet to finish the other end of the room due to waiting on delayed furniture but will post once it’s finished."

She added: "However, the kitchen is done. We absolutely love it. This is not an ad or any sort of promotion but I have tagged in some of the key people. Our kitchen supplier @beespokekitchens, flooring @ctdtiles @ads_tiling , appliances @smithstv.co.uk."

Rebecca and boyfriend Andy Parsons are expecting a boy in February

Rebecca and her boyfriend Andy Parsons excitedly revealed she is expecting a baby boy in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine in November.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September, with the baby due on 27 February.

