Rebecca Adlington unveils adorable nursery makeover ahead of due date

Rebecca Adlington has finished the nursery at her home just in time for the imminent arrival of her baby boy with partner Andy Parsons. The Olympic swimmer took to Instagram to reveal amazing before and after photographs, revealing what she's done with the space.

The room used to be Rebecca's walk-in wardrobe and she confessed that it's taken months of work to turn it into a baby-friendly haven. It now has matching white furniture, a comfy chair with cuddly toys and a bright blue patchwork rug.

The star shared pictures of the room before and after its makeover as well as a montage of images from during the process – with partner Andy working hard to put the cot together under the watchful eye of Rebecca's daughter Summer.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Rebecca Adlington's nursery makeover

Rebecca explained that she didn't need to buy everything new for the nursery: "Luckily, I saved most things I had from when Summer was a baby... the cot, chair, baby change table etc.

Rebecca Adlington revealed the sweet nursery for her baby boy

"We have got a new wardrobe from @mamasandpapas which is such a perfect size and we love it! We are also sooo grateful to family and friends for passing on secondhand things and some lovely new gifts too. Thank you so much."

The space took them months to transform

It's not the only home renovation project that the couple have been busy with – recently they also unveiled their show home kitchen. Rebecca confessed that the transformation took them eight months.

Rebecca has also transformed the kitchen at her family home

Before the work, Rebecca's family kitchen was very narrow with a black breakfast table protruding out of a wall, leaving little space to move around.

The couple are expecting their first child together very soon

Now, they have an open-plan space with white worktops and she has added a pop of colour with an island featuring blue cupboards and a white top and a matching blue shelf on one wall.

