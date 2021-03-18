Rachel Riley gave birth to daughter Maven standing up at home – details

Countdown's Rachel Riley has made the surprising revelation that when she gave birth to daughter Maven with husband Pasha Kovalev, she did so standing up in her home bathroom.

In a new interview, the 35-year-old recalled that despite not being able to travel to a hospital as there was no time, she was not "scared" when she welcomed her daughter at home in December 2019.

"The midwives got here 20 minutes before she was born. I was standing up — there's a video of the midwife catching her," she told MailOnline.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares the cutest video of baby Maven with Pasha Kovalev

"I wasn’t scared, I was more like, 'This is happening. Get it out!'"

Despite the experience, however, Rachel has admitted she would love to give Maven a sibling one day.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! she said: "I think we'd like another one... Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?"

Maven recently celebrated her first birthday

As for parenting during a pandemic, the presenter has said that despite not being able to go to baby groups, Maven is a "very happy" toddler.

"She loves dancing. She's done her first couple of tantrums last week, which at 14 months I'm like ok...it's kind of funny.

Rachel and Pasha with their daughter

"She loves going to feed the birds. Yesterday we were taking her out and I was getting her dressed and one whole mitten was full of duck food. She gets the duck food out and she can't throw it yet so she just drops it! She's very easy going. She likes following us around and laughing all the time."

Of her dancing skills, which she has clearly inherited from her former Strictly Come Dancing pro-dancer dad, she added: "She's in this phase where whenever we sit down to eat dinner and put some music on, she forces us off the chairs and makes us dance. If there's a song that she likes, she pushes you off! The other day it was Barry Manilow, sometimes it's a 90s dance tune.

"She loves her dancing. As soon as she could start twirling, it's like every night, it's time to dance."