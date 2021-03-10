Rachel Riley has confirmed that her husband Pasha Kovalev will be taking part in a new dance show - albeit virtually!

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, professional dancers and musical theatre performers have not been able to work - which has had a huge impact, both financially and mentally.

And now, former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha has teamed up with fellow professional dancer Anya Garnis to create Rise Up With Arts.

This is a global, virtual event, celebrating the magical connection and transformative power of musical theatre, dance and inspirational stories - and will raise money for charity Theatre Support Fund+ and Actors Fund.

Sharing the news with fans on Tuesday, Rachel tweeted: "My wonderful husband @PashaKovalev & @AnyaGarnisLA are putting on a virtual night at the theatre for World Theatre Day, March 27th, in aid of those in the arts hit by the pandemic."

She added: "Some amazing names will be performing - not to be missed Strictly fans! #RiseUpWithArts."

The couple are doting parents to little Maven

Kevin Clifton, Lisa Riley and Blue singer Duncan James are also taking part in the amazing event, which will be broadcast from London on World Theatre Day on 27 March - and tickets cost £19.

Rise Up With Arts promises to bring fans exclusive performances and interviews, from stars you know and love from stage and screen, including Strictly glitterball champions, Oscar-winning songwriters and cast members of Tony award-winning musicals.

The website states: "Rise Up With Arts is a not for profit production and all net proceeds will be split between charities The Theatre Support Fund+ and Actors Fund, providing financial support to those most in need within the performing arts industry."

