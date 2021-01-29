Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's home is different to almost every other celeb's The Countdown host and former Strictly star live with their baby daughter

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have unveiled several areas of their home since living there, but a photo shared by Rachel back in December gave fans a first look at their hallway.

The Countdown host took to Instagram with the image, featuring their daughter, Maven Aria, and inadvertently showed that it has herringbone wood flooring and a silver bannister. Most unexpectedly though, the stairs are fitted with lilac carpets. We're prone to peeking at celebrity houses when we can, and it seemed like just about everyone of this day and age punts for wooden stairs with a central runner of some kind, but Rachel and Pasha are apparently not ones to follow a trend.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's hallway

The picture came as Rachel encouraged donations for children's charity, the Make A Wish foundation. She captioned it: "Thanks @shopdisneyuk for the festive goodies, Mickey is a great riding buddy! You can help raise funds for #MakeAWish this Christmas by sharing your own magical Disney family moment – for every post shared with the hashtag #LoveFromDisney, Disney will donate $1 to @makeawishintl."

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, live in London, and as well as their hallway, they have revealed their living room, their kitchen and what looks to be one of their bedrooms.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's living room

The house follows a bold design scheme, with bright colours as seen in a vivid purple sofa in the lounge, as well as a mustard button-back foot stool. When the couple appeared from their property on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019, they showed that besides bright colours, patterns are also preferred, including leopard-print and floral cushions on their sofa, and a matching leopard-print lamp with fringing on a side desk in one corner.

Rachel and Pasha married on 28 June 2019, after secretly eloping to Las Vegas.

