These UK family attractions are open for the Easter holidays Bye bye Zoom, hello real world

Sick of online quizzes and virtual everything? Then you're going to love this list of family attractions opening to the public once again this Easter holiday.

From country gardens to some of our favourite theme parks, several venues are back in action, with their own COVID-safe criteria, of course. Time to get the children off screens and finally start enjoying ourselves again!

Take a look at our list and start planning your Easter break…

MORE: 21 Best Easter gifts for kids that you can give instead of chocolate - and some for adults too!

National Trust

Did you know that National Trust gardens, parks and countryside in England and Northern Ireland are still open for local exercise so long as you pre-book? Coastal and countryside parks in Wales also opened on 13 March for local use too.

While the Trust's indoor facilities aren't open until 17 May, their cafes are still offering takeaways and outdoor seating will be back in use from 12 April.

These beautiful venues are fantastic for letting the kids burn off steam and teaching them a little history at the same time. Visit nationaltrust.org.uk

Stonor Park

Oxfordshire's Stonor Park reopens on Friday 2 April and unveils its new adventure playground, Tumblestone Hollow.

The playground has been designed for children aged four to 12, and its opening is deliberately timed for Easter weekend to re-unite families following the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Park is also running an Easter egg trail, with children under 92cm going free. See their website for a full price list and booking details. Visit stonor.com

MORE: 19 fun Easter Egg hunt ideas you need to get the kids eggs-cited

Chessington World of Adventures, Thorpe Park and Legoland

Group high five! The kids will be thrilled that outdoor attractions at these popular theme parks are back open from 12 April. Pack that picnic and enjoy a family day out together.

Visit chessington.com, legoland.co.uk or thorpepark.com

Woodlands Theme Park

Hurray! Woodlands Theme Park in Totnes, South Devon is reopening its doors on 12 April for its outdoor attractions.

The park's £15 discounted Day Entry tickets are available to purchase on their website and tickets are currently being released until Friday 30 April, so get yours quick. Visit woodlandspark.com

LOOK: 10 easy Easter crafts for kids: Fun ways to keep your little bunnies entertained in lockdown

Kew Gardens and Wakehurst

Kew Gardens in West London is a wonderful day out for the whole family, offering acres of green space for the children to run around.

The pretty gardens are open to visitors right now with pre-booked time slots. However, glasshouses, restaurants and shops are closed. Takeaway options are available and toilets are open.

Wakehurst gardens in Sussex is also open and is another great day out. The venue has a wild botanic garden, Millennium Seed Bank and over 500 acres of the world’s plants. Visit kew.org

Oaker Wood

This sounds so fun! Oaker Wood near Herefordshire is running new half-day 'Adventure Bubbles' (six kids or a group of six) in their 175-acre woodland.

Open to adults and children over seven years old, each session is guided by an Oaker Wood instructor with the option to choose four activities from High Ropes Gladiator Challenge, Pistol Shooting, High Ropes Monkey Climbing, Low Ropes Assault Course, Den Building and Woodland Krypton.

A Bubble Adventure for six costs £135 and includes four adventure activities and an instructor. There are morning and afternoon sessions from 10am or 1.30pm on 6, 8, 13 and 15 April. Visit oakerwoodleisure.co.uk

Hobbledown Farm

The brilliant Hobbledown Farm and Zoo in Epsom reopens on 12 April, just in time to entertain the kids over the Easter break. The play barn is closed but the outdoor play areas are open.

The farm's website states that guests need to pre-book a time slot and complete a health declaration two days prior to visiting. Visit hobbledown.com

Diggerland

A fun-packed day out for the whole family, Diggerland gives kids the chance to experience its digger-themed rides and vehicles with parks in Kent, Durham, Devon and Yorkshire.

The website says: "All four Diggerland UK theme parks are expected to reopen on Monday 12th April 2021, subject to government restrictions. All outdoor activities will be available but we are sorry that indoor play area will have to remain closed for a further 6 weeks, as a minimum, due to government restrictions." Visit diggerland.com

Alton Towers

Another major theme park opening on 12 April! After a year living with COVID-19 restrictions, families can unleash all that pent up energy at this famous venue.

The Alton Towers Gardens are also open every day from March 29th to April 11th for local families to enjoy. Tickets must be pre-booked. Visit altontowers.com