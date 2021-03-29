Calling all new mums and dads! There's a secret Amazon code on baby must-haves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re a mum-to-be or you’ve recently had a baby, this deal in the Amazon sale is about to make your life a whole lot easier.

Right now, if you spend £200 on baby products you can save 10% by using the code LIST10, while Prime members will save 15% with the code LIST15. All you need to do is create a baby wishlist and add items from the Amazon baby store.

Qualifying products include some must-have baby essentials, from Tommee Tippee’s range of feeding products to the ever-popular Fisher-Price toys.

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Kit, was £159.99 now £67.49, Amazon

If you’re a new mum, you’re sure to have heard of Tommee Tippee. Their range of products is made to make your life easier when it comes to feeding your baby. With bottles designed by breastfeeding experts, we’re not surprised the Complete Feeding Set is a number one bestseller on Amazon.

Sophie La Girafe, was £11.69 now £10.52, Amazon

Also high on our wishlist is Sophie La Girafe. Designed to soothe teething gums and stimulate the senses, she’s universally loved by little ones and a household name to anyone with children. Another popular choice for sore gums is the Nuby Icy Bite Keys Teether, which can be placed in the fridge for a soothing cooling effect.

TOMY Toomies Hide and Squeak Eggs, was £9.16 now £7.98, Amazon

Looking for toys to keep your baby busy? The TOMY Toomies Hide and Squeak Eggs are a bestseller for good reason. The learning toy has over 22,000 five-star reviews as it encourages shape sorting and colour recognition in a fun way, for children from six months to three-years-old.

Fisher Price Game and Learn Controller, was £12.99 now £7.97, Amazon

We also love the Fisher-Price Game and Learn Controller. Loaded with different activities, your baby will be introduced to songs, sounds and phrases to teach them numbers, shapes and colours. This is especially ideal when they start stealing your own gadgets to play with.

Groegg Colour Changing Room Thermometer, was £24.99 now £16, Amazon

Finally, an item frequently recommended by midwives is the Gro Company Groegg Colour Changing Room Thermometer. Using colour coding, it’s a simple way to make sure the room temperature is suitable for your baby, and you can be safe in the knowledge that they’re comfortable.

For more baby inspo, head to Amazon to see everything they have to offer. We predict it won’t take long to fill your wishlist.

