This Barbie dream house is in the Amazon Prime sale and it looks so good even grownups will want to live there

The Amazon Prime sale is here and the discounts and deals on offer are proving to be better than ever. With the summer holidays slowly approaching, why not snap up some new toys to keep the kids entertained over the break?

This Barbie dream house is bound to be a hit, in fact, it looks so impressive that we are seriously considering getting it ourselves.

Measuring three feet tall and featuring three stories, eight rooms, a pool and a slide, it will provide endless hours of entertainment, and after joining in on the fun you might find yourself wanting to move in…

Barbie Dreamhouse Playset, was £289.99 now £157.59, Amazon

It also has a working elevator, with room for four Barbie dolls or a Barbie doll in a wheelchair, a carport and a home office, because even Barbie has to follow Boris Johnson's instructions and work from home.

The purple couch turns into a bunkbed meaning your child's friends can bring their Barbie's round and have lots of sleepovers, and there is a pretend oven to whip up a yummy breakfast the next day.

Reduced from £289.99 to £157.59, you will be saving yourself an impressive £132.40, and we guarantee that you will be the most popular parent ever.

Children will be entertained for hours with this Barbie dreamhouse

If the price isn’t enough to sway you, simply check out some of the reviews. One customer wrote: "It has been played all day every day since Christmas especially the slide and pool! I would recommend this for every little one if you have the money or find it on sale, every child deserves a Barbie dream house!"

Another happy customer said: "I ordered this for my daughter and she screamed with excitement! What little girl wouldn’t want a huge Barbie house."

We couldn’t agree more, and will be patiently waiting for Barbie to bring us a life-size version so we can make ourselves at home.

