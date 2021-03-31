Jamie Oliver shares adorable video of son River dancing in the sun Jamie and wife Jools Oliver share five children

Proud dad Jamie Oliver shared the sweetest video with his youngest child on Wednesday – and fans will no doubt have been thrilled at the behind the scenes glimpse of family life!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the celebrity chef posted a clip taken in the car with son River, four.

SEE: Jamie Oliver's bedtime photo of son River will melt your heart

The video showed the little boy dancing in his car seat as his dad played the Craig David song Rewind.

Little River grinned at the camera, moving in his car seat and shaking his head, his blond mop of hair covering his face as he grooved.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver dances in car with youngest son River in adorable video

Panning out the camera, Jamie also showed a close-up of his own face as he bobbed his head in time with the music.

READ: Jamie Oliver sparks major reaction with very unusual recipe

MORE: Jamie Oliver's hot cross bun loaf is perfect for Easter garden meet-ups

He captioned the video "The sun is out."

It was certainly a lovely day for a father-son drive and the pair seemed to be making the most of it.

River is the youngest of Jamie and Jools' five children

Jamie is a doting dad, sharing five children with his wife, Jools, who he married back in 2000.

The couple are also parents to daughters Poppy, 19, Daisy, 17, and Petal, 11, as well as River’s big brother Buddy, who is nine.

The family have clearly been making the most of the spring weather when they can, and at the weekend, the Jamie's Keep Cooking and Carry On host shared a sweet snapshot of River which showed him standing in a field of daffodils.

The little boy smiled and held his hands over his head as he looked at the camera.

River had fun dancing in his dad's car

The four-year-old wore a very colourful outfit, made up of blue tracksuit bottoms and a co-ordinating blue, white, yellow and red top, which he teamed with rainbow-striped wellies.

Jamie captioned the snapshot: "Loving [rainbow emoji] trackie designed by @joolsoliver," finishing with heart and thumbs-up emojis.

Jools launched her own fashion range for children in 2012 called Little Bird and has teamed with Next to launch her latest collection.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.