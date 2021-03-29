Lacey Turner and her husband Matt Kay welcomed their second child - a baby boy called Trilby - on 3 February - and eight weeks on, the EastEnders star has opened up about her decision not to breastfeed this time round.

During a candid chat with The Mirror's Sunday Notebook, the mum-of-two confessed she opted against it after giving birth to her little boy prematurely. Instead, the actress focused on him getting fed rather than how it was done.

Admitting she found breastfeeding her firstborn, daughter Dusty (now 18 months old), Lacey explained: "I was 50/50 about doing it. I found it really difficult last time and Dusty found it stressful but I kept an open mind.

"But then when he had to be in special care, I thought, 'Instead of trying my hardest to pump and get everything going, let's just keep it as easy as possible for everybody and keep him fed.'"

She added: "He has his last feed at 11pm and then he wakes up around 3am, and then he's not up again until 7am!"

Lacey Turner welcomed little Trilby in February

After he was born, Trilby spent two days in the special care unit because he had fluid in his lungs. Despite dropping to 5lb 8oz, her newborn son's weight is now back to normal and has been described as a "good eater".

"It's so strange to see your baby strapped up to loads of wires - I felt sorry for him," the soap star continued. "But he was only considered a week premature. I spoke to other mums there and realised how lucky we were. Some of their babies were born at 24 weeks."

