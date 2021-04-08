Laura Whitmore praised for going back to work a week after announcing birth of daughter The Love Island host confirmed the birth last week

Laura Whitmore and husband Iain Stirling announced the birth of their first daughter last week and on Wednesday the presenter was back at work – with her baby in tow.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself in the Celebrity Juice makeup chair, including one of her breastfeeding her daughter whilst getting her hair done - and fans were in awe.

"YOU ARE BACK WORKING?? Incredible. Sending you a sleepy bubba and a swift latch," wrote comedian Felicity Ward, whilst Emma Bunton added: "Wow! You’re amazing! X." Denise van Outen remarked: "Working mummy’s rock! You legend. You look so beautiful."

Fans of the star agreed: "So glad to see such praising comments. Smashing the working Mum life!" A second added: "Wow you are amazing doing all this postpartum!"

The star shared a picture showing her breastfeeding her daughter

Following the incredible support, Laura took to her Stories on Thursday morning to thank everyone for their messages.

"Have had the best few weeks of my life and couldn't have done it all without the support of my family, friends, work colleagues. Surround yourself with people who lift you. Thank you for all the love. Wishing you all a great week and so much love."

Laura and Iain confirmed the birth of their daughter last week, with an adorable picture of the proud mum carrying her daughter as they headed out for a walk.

Laura and her Celebrity Juice colleague Emily Atack

"Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x." A day earlier, the new parents had been photographed with their baby.

Laura only announces her pregnancy in December, when she was six months pregnant. She wrote on Instagram: "I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I'm gonna be honest it's starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control.

"Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It's been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I've had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.

"I wasn't hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

"We'd appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life."