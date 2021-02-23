Love Island star Laura Whitmore has teased the show's return in 2021, while adding that she thought it was good that the ITV2 series had a long break following the devastating loss of Caroline Flack in 2020.

MORE: Strictly viewers in tears over emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella magazine, she said: "I have been told that it's coming back. I love doing it, it's such a fun show. And I actually think it's been good to have had that break, for everyone who works on it, because we all went through a loss."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's touching tribute to Caroline Flack

Laura added that the series has received a huge amount of applications for the summer show, which is based on Majorca, explaining: "It's nice to realise how much people missed the show. Apparently applications are crazy this year. Let's just pray the vaccines kick in."

MORE: Camilla Thurlow is engaged to Jamie Jewitt - and her bespoke ring has a secret meaning

MORE: Love Island weddings and engagements: The loved-up stars revealed

READ: All the loved-up couples who have had children since Love Island

Caroline tragically died by suicide at the age of 40 on 15 February. At the time, Laura spoke about her friend on Five Live's radio show, saying: "She was bubbly and for such a small stature, commanded a room. She loved to laugh and had the most infectious chuckle. She also had many struggles, I am not going to pretend she was perfect. She lived every mistake publicly under scrutiny. Caroline loved to love, that’s all she wanted, which is why the show Love Island was important to her."

Caroline passed away in February 2020

She continued: "You don’t have to tear down someone to feel good about yourself. So, to listeners, be kind: only you are responsible for how you treat others and what you put out in the world. I have had messages and been harassed for doing my job and this is where the problem is. I want to use my platform to call people out. It's gone too far, your words affect people… Enough."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.