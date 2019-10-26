TV presenter Laura Whitmore reveals details of devastating miscarriage The TV presenter is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Sterling

Laura Whitmore has revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage last year after doctors sadly told her that they failed to detect a heartbeat at her 12 week scan. The TV presenter, who has been dating Love Island's voiceover Iain Sterling for two years, penned a heartbreaking piece detailing her experience, admitting she wasn't sure how to feel when she discovered the news in September 2018 as the pregnancy had been unplanned.

"At 12 weeks I did my first meet with the midwife and spent two hours going through all my options for the birth. The first scan was scheduled in another two weeks, as that was the earliest we could get. I was going away at the weekend, so I decided to do a private scan at Harley Street that evening. In the room I could see the outline of what looked like a jelly baby – just like in the movies. Then silence. 'I’m sorry there’s no heart-beat.'" She wrote for Hot Press.

Laura has been dating Iain Sterling for two years

MORE: New photo from John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's wedding emerges - take a look

"I wasn’t sure how I was supposed to react. Should I cry? Was I allowed to be emotional for something unplanned?" With one in three women experiencing miscarriages, Laura said the worst part was she felt like she was going through it alone. She added: "I hadn’t planned the pregnancy in the first place, so should I be sad? I was.

Laura had her pregnancy confirmed the night of the GQ Awards in September 2018

GALLERY: See inside John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's marital home

"That feeling was heightened because I felt I had to be sad alone: apart from a handful of people, no one knew. I had to deal with high-intensity work situations without anyone around me knowing what was really going on inside my head. Although maybe that made it easier to deal with – because I wasn’t actually dealing with it..."

Having been unsure about having a family of her own in the past, Laura admitted that going through such a tragic loss has made her realise she does in fact want children one day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.