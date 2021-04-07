James Jordan shares video of baby Ella expressing her opinion - and it's adorable! Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan are doting parents

James Jordan posted the cutest video of his one-year-old daughter to Instagram.

The former Strictly pro shared a sweet clip that showed little Ella tottering around the family kitchen with what looked like a baby blanket on her head.

As she toddled, the sweet tot appeared to be having an animated conversation with her dad, babbling and pointing at the floor with great emphasis.

In response, James laughed and answered: "Really?"

Ella continued toddling around, until she pulled off the blanket and her dad asked her: "What are you doing?"

The little girl then put it back on her head so that it covered her eyes and walked forward again as her dad laughed.

"Careful cos you can't see," he said, as Ella reached out with her hands.

James often shares behind-the-scenes-glimpses of family life

The cute tot then pulled off the blanket again and laughed along with her dad – how adorable!

The 14-month-old has been a huge source of joy for James during the pandemic, which has been particularly difficult recently as the star lost his dad last month.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the Dancing on Ice champion wrote a special tribute to his mum for Mother's Day.

It read: "I know our lives will never be the same without dad around and this is the toughest Mother's Day ever but I just wanted you to know I LOVE YOU."

James and Ola have been married since 2003

In a second post, James sent love to his daughter and his wife and fellow Strictly star, Ola Jordan, sharing a lovely photo of the pair.

He wrote: "And my 2 girls Ola and Ella. Happy Mother's Day Ola xxx," adding two red love hearts.

The devoted couple both starred on the BBC dance show for several years, with Ola winning alongside BBC presenter Chris Hollins back in 2009.

They went on to try for a family but struggled to conceive and went through three years of IVF before having Ella.

