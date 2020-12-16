Laura Whitmore expecting her first baby with Iain Stirling! The couple started dating in 2017

Huge congratulations to Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, who are expecting their first baby together. Laura announced the couple's happy news in a lengthy post on her Instagram account, which was accompanied by a photo of a Guns 'N' Roses babygro.

The 35-year-old wrote: "So I've always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we've chosen not to share publicly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling perform hilarious St Patrick's Day dance routine

"However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I'm gonna be honest it's starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.

"Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It's been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I've had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn't hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

Laura Whitmore shared her pregnancy news on Instagram

"We'd appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life."

In his own announcement, meanwhile, 32-year-old Iain posted a photo of his game consoles and controllers, joking: "Sorry to my old babies but there is a new baby coming early 2021."

Iain shared his own funny announcement on social media

The happy news comes amid speculation that Laura and Iain secretly married in an intimate Dublin ceremony last month. The couple are said to have tied the knot at the City Hall on 11 November, with Laura's half-brother Adam and Iain's sister Kirsten as witnesses.

The ceremony was said to be very small in accordance with Ireland's level 5 guidelines which allowed only 25 guests to be present at the time.

