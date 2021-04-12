5 naughtiest dog breeds revealed - and there's one unquestionable winner! Which breed is most likely to wreak havoc in your home?

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.

The demand for pets has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic as many turned to cats and dogs for company and emotional support during months of isolation. Making the decision to introduce a fluffy friend into your home is not one you should take lightly – it's a long-term commitment. So which breed should you choose?

A new study by money.co.uk has analysed social media reactions to reveal which animals are the most loved, the funniest, the naughtiest, and the most destructive.

The study looked at emoji reactions to all pet-related posts online in the past year, to see which breeds are making the most people smile, laugh or cry – and they may surprise you!

Thanks to the experts, we now know the most loved pet breeds around the country. Coming in first is the Golden Retriever, officially analysed as the most loved pet on the Internet. This loveable breed can function as an emotional support animal for many disabilities, as well as making a loyal and lifelong friend.

So, you might know which breeds are most loveable – but which calamity-causing canines are most likely to leave your home in ruins?

According to the experts at PetForums, the most destructive pet breeds are more likely to leave your flower beds destroyed, your carpets ruined and your furniture chewed.

Mentions of chewed skirting boards, sofas, and other household items are common from Collie owners, whilst greedy Beagles are the most likely to steal food off your plate and ransack your biscuit cupboards. We still love them, really.

What are the most destructive pet breeds?



Collie – the chewer

Watch out for your skirting boards, table legs and trainers with these naughty pups! Despite being one of the most intelligent dog breeds, the Collie is a devilish fiend when bored and is known to chew through just about anything.

Labrador – the urinater

They might be cute, but Labradors are most likely to use your carpet as their toilet, with more mentions of toilet training issues than any other breed.

Beagle – the eater

When it comes to being greedy, Beagles take the top spot. These playful pups have been known to steal the food off your plate, tip over the bin for a rummage, and ransack any cupboard within reach.

Collie – the destroyer

Back on the list for being one of the most destructive dog breeds, Collies may look harmless, but studies show they possess a near-magical ability to destroy things. From gardens to bathrooms, kitchens to flowerbeds, when left untrained, these cheeky canines love to get their paws into just about anything.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers – the breaker

Known for being one of the clumsiest breeds, you might want to take your delicate ornaments off the coffee table before bringing a Staffy into the house. These pups don't rate highly for their spatial awareness, with 1 in 20 mentions of broken phones, plant pots, glasses and more linked to the breed - oops!

Collie – the snapper

Collies make wonderful farm dogs, and loyal family friends - but they do love to bark. Known for their ability to be easily trained - they do possess a more stubborn nature, and don't always like being told 'no'.

Shih Tzu – the digger

The affectionate Shih Tzu might look cute, but they also love to dig. Don't let this pup outside unsupervised or you might find your flowerbeds in a heap!

