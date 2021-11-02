Skinnydip’s pet accessories collection is purrfect for Christmas

Arianna Chatzidakis
Skinnydip London has launched a new pets accessories collection which is ideal for Christmas – see the best pet fashion pieces here
Pet lovers are in for a real treat this Christmas with the launch of Skinnydip London’s stylish new pet accessories range. The high street brand’s first-ever pet range features a collection of fun coloured and patterned items that will seriously upgrade your furry friend’s wardrobe.
Including jumpers (perfect if your furry friend gets cold in the winter months), bandanas, harnesses, collars, leads and more, your dog or cat will be spoilt for choice when it comes to Christmas treats.
The range also includes ‘pawsecco toys’ and a gold birthday crown which are ideal for selfies. Add our top picks to your Christmas shopping list to treat your beloved pet this year…
Skinnydip pet accessories to shop now
Love Heart Pet Jumper, £20, Skinnydip
This machine-washable jumper is super cosy for winter.
Love Heart Printed Harness, £20, Skinnydip
Match your doggo's jumper to their printed harness.
Daisy Easy Attach Pet Bow, £6, Skinnydip
The perfect posh Christmas accessory? We’ve found it.
Argyle Knit Pet Jumper, £20, Skinnydip
How sweet is this knitted jumper? Your pooch will be the most stylish pet in town.
Birthday Boy Pet Bandana, £10, Skinnydip
If you don’t celebrate Christmas, you could bag your pet this super cute birthday bandana.
Astro Tie Dye Printed Pet Harness, £20, Skinnydip
We’re starry-eyed for this astrology-inspired harness.
