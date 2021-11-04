15 best Christmas presents for dogs 2021: From an M&S puppy hamper to cute dog outfits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you're a pet owner, you'll know that your four-legged friend is considered part of the family. So why should your dog miss out on all the fun at Christmas?

Granted, the leftover turkey and pigs in blankets will likely go down a treat at the doggy dinner table, but should your pup go without a gift this festive season? Whatever you choose to gift your pooch, make their day as special as they are with our hand-picked collection of the best pet gifts. From chewable dog toys to plush beds and personalised collars, don't let your pet miss their name under the tree this year.

Dog Christmas stocking

Personalised Christmas stocking, £26.65, Etsy

Let your pup feel like part of the family this Christmas with their very own stocking (perfect for storing festive treats).

Festive Christmas treats

Festive Turkey Jerkey, £3, Lily's Kitchen

It's not Christmas without a feast! Let your four-legged friend enjoy the festivities with these tempting grain-free turkey treats. All Lily's Kitchen recipes are made with natural ingredients and without any added nasties – so your dog can enjoy them throughout Christmas.

Dog Santa Christmas jumper

Dog Santa Suit, £29.99, Etsy

Ho, ho, how cute is this Santa Christmas jumper for your pooch? Last time we checked, Father Christmas didn't need any extra reindeers, but he might want this little helper to lend a hand opening presents on the big day. We love this super cute jumper, complete with a hood and fluffy trims.

Dog hamper

Treats for You & Your Dog Gift Bag, £30, Marks & Spencer

The perfect gift for a dog lover with treats for both dog and owner, this treat bag not only includes a gin and tonic with delicious biscuits to enjoy, but the gift also contains dog treats and toys for a four-legged friend, all packed in a fun tote.

Barbour classic dog lead

Barbour Classic Tartan Lead, £28, John Lewis

Your pup will be the talk of the town in Barbour's signature tartan. This stylish dog lead is ideal for walking in poor light thanks to its reflective piping on its edges to ensure your pup is visible at night. Why not coordinate with the matching tartan harness and blanket for the ultimate doggy chic?

Barbour tartan dog harness

Barbour Tartan Harness, £24.95, John Lewis

This smart, cushioned, Barbour Tartan dog harness is comfy for your dog to wear and easy to fasten.

Personalised dog bowl

Personalised dog bowl, £19.99, Etsy

We're not sure if it's the sleek bamboo finish and stainless steel bowls or the fact this sausage dog is called 'Chorizo' that's put this personalised pet bowl straight on our Christmas wish list - but either way, we're here for it.

Personalised pet rope basket

Personalised storage for pets, £28, Not on The Highstreet

Storing your pet's toys and grooming equipment has never looked so chic! With thick rope handles and stylish canvas design, this personalised basket would look fabulous in any pet corner.

Love heart dog jumper

Love Heart Pet Jumper, £20, Skinnydip

Keep your pooch warm and cosy in Skinnydip's love heart jumper, perfect if your pet gets chilly in the colder months!

Dog borg hoodie

Dog Borg Hoodie, £20, River Island

Keep your pup toasty this winter with a stylish borg hoodie from River Island - complete with an adjustable velcro strap for added comfort, a soft teddy material for added comfort and the cutest hood with ears, what's not to love?

Snuggle dog bed

Danish Design snuggle pet bed, £43.99, John Lewis

This plush pet bed from Danish Design will have your pup feeling like they're sleeping on a cloud. Complete with fresh and nautical-inspired design, with linen look stripes and denim textures, this stylish snuggle bed is big enough for two!

Dog bandana

Tiger print pet bandana, £13, Oliver Bonas

Keep your canine companion cosy and chic in this tiger print pet bandana.

Donut Chew Toy

Dog chew toy, £16.55, Amazon

Whilst you're busy tending to your New Year social schedule, we're sure your pup will appreciate this indestructible chew toy to keep them busy. This sturdy toy can also help curb anxious chewing, giving your canine something to focus on that isn't the legs of your finest furniture.

Pet Remedy De-Stress Starter Kit

Pet Remedy De-Stress Starter Kit, £20.97, Amazon

A natural aromatherapy diffuser like Pet Remedy works with your pet's own natural calming mechanisms by mimicking GABA (gamma amino butyric acid), which is a natural calming agent present in all mammals, birds, and reptiles. Give your pet an at-home spa experience with this pet-friendly pheromone diffuser.

Try your pup on vegan dog food

Plant-based dog food, from £9, THE PACK

The new year could be the perfect time to re-think what we're putting on our pets’ plates, and what better way to do it by treating your pooch to delicious plant-based meals from new pet food company THE PACK? From 'no-moo ragu' to 'no-fishy dishy' and 'no-cluck casserole', these all-vegan dog food cans are not only kinder to the planet, but could be better for your dog's health. THE PACK has made the ulti-mutt pooch prediction, that within the next ten years, half of all dog owners will opt for a more planet-friendly meal. We're sold!