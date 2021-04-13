Stacey Dooley gushes over Kevin Clifton's 'amazing father' potential The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton tend to remain tight-lipped about their relationship. But in a rare interview last February, the This Is My House presenter opened up about their romance, admitting Kevin would make an "amazing father".

Speaking about her boyfriend, Stacey gushed: "He is an angel. He is the kindest man I’ve met. His temperament is very chilled and he would be an amazing father."

While she may rate Kevin's future parenting skills, that doesn't mean the couple are in a rush to start a family of their own.

Talking about their future plans, Stacey said on a Hosteing Laura Jackson podcast episode: "I think I want to have kids, I’m sort of back and forth. I love the idea of having a gang, a unit, an us against the world. I love all that.

"And I would like to take care of someone. But I’m also quite morbid and because I’ve seen so much (expletive), I think what am I bringing them into?"

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met on Strictly in 2018

Stacey and Kevin's relationship is going from strength to strength, with the pair moving into a beautiful period home together. The documentary-maker recently confessed she was on great terms with Kevin's ex-wife Karen Hauer.

Speaking to You magazine, she said: "It's actually one of the things I really love about Kevin. He and Karen [Hauer, Kevin's ex-wife and fellow Strictly pro dancer] have always been really amicable. Karen and I have always been really amicable. We toured the country together for the show. We're all grown-ups."

Stacey thinks Kevin will be an 'amazing father'

Last year, Karen also touched upon their friendship, telling Closer Magazine: "I've just toured with Stacey and I love her to bits. We get on very well. It won’t be weird to see us all hanging out together as couples."

