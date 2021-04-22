Weekend Today’s Kristen Welker shares sweet family announcement

Kristen Welker, NBC's Weekend Today co-host and chief White House correspondent, has revealed she is expecting a baby girl.

Kristen and her husband John have struggled with fertility issues, and shared on Friday that with the help of surrogacy, they are expanding their family.

"After years of really tough infertility struggles, my husband, John, and I are so thrilled to share that, with the help of a surrogate, we will welcome a baby girl and become a family of three in June," the news anchor told fans on Twitter.

.@kwelkernbc reveals that she and husband John Hughes are having their first child together with help from a surrogate. pic.twitter.com/ExG3IAQYNz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 23, 2021

"Going through this process, I learned how difficult and isolating infertility struggles can be for hopeful parents. That's why we opened up about our years-long journey to parenthood this morning on @TODAYshow."

Kristen, 44, also penned a letter to her daughter that she hopes will "one day explain her extraordinary journey and tell the story of how much her daddy and I have always dreamed about becoming parents."

"I cannot wait until the moment I hold you for the very first time — it is all I have dreamed about for years," she wrote in the letter.

Kristen and John confirmed the news on Today

She also shared with her daughter that "it is OK to ask for help; in fact, it can be empowering." She added: "Families are made in all different ways, come in all different shapes and sizes, and all families should be celebrated."

Kristen also revealed that it was the night she moderated the final 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden when she was told the surrogacy had taken.

Kristen found out her surrogate was pregnant the night of the debate in 2020

"I can't wait to tell my daughter that," Kristen told Today. "I credit her with the fact that I remained calm that night."

Kristen and husband John tried to start a family in 2017 when they married.

However when she was unable to fall pregnant they visited a doctor who sadly told her that the lining of her uterus was too thin to carry a child.

