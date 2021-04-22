The Talk's Pat Harvey shares rare family photo of adorable granddaughter The TV star is co-hosting the show after Sharon Osbourne's exit

Pat Harvey delighted her followers after sharing an adorable rare photo of her granddaughter, Kaiya, ahead of her stint co-hosting The Talk this week.

The 66-year-old was one proud "gramma" as she showed off the little girl's achievements after she won two awards in her first horse-jumping competition.

Posting two images on Instagram, little Kaiya smiles widely as she proudly holds up her white and green ribbons, while the second image sees her kitted out in her riding gear near some stables.

Gushing over her awards, Pat wrote: "She's a #rockstar. Kaiya's first riding/jumping competition. Bravo. So proud of you! #horses #loveanimals."

The TV star's fans were quick to share their congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Pat this is amazing and makes me so happy! Go Kaiya!"

A second said: "Awww. Wonderful so great." A third added: "That's very cool! Go Kaiya!!" And a fourth wrote: "Go Kaiya!! You are off to a great start."

Pat was so proud of her granddaughter

Pat's proud family moment came before she joined the panel of The Talk on Wednesday to help co-host the show following Sharon Osbourne's exit last month.

Sharon quit the show after an internal investigation following her defence of Piers Morgan, who has been accused of racism and sexism towards Meghan Markle.

Pat's granddaughter Kaiya won two awards in her first competition

Sharon insisted her defence did not make her a racist, and when co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary.

On 26 March Sharon confirmed she had stepped down as host.

In a statement, the network said that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

