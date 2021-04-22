Olivia Wilde shares very rare photo of children amid Harry Styles romance The actress is a mom to Otis and Daisy

Olivia Wilde is a talented actress, filmmaker – and devoted mum. The 37-year-old took to Instagram this week to share a very rare photo of her two children sitting side-by-side on a river ride. Her simple caption featured two hatching chick emojis.

Olivia shares her children with ex, Jason Sudeikis. The couple were together from November 2011 until November 2020 and welcomed son Otis, seven, and four-year-old daughter Daisy.

Following the end of their romance, Olivia has been linked to Harry Styles. They met on the set of her upcoming directorial movie, Don't Worry Darling, after she hired him to replace actor Shia LaBeouf.

Since then, Olivia and Harry, 27, have been pictured looking cosy on a number of occasions and are recently thought to have flown over to the UK together; just last week they were seen on a date together in a west London pub.

Olivia shared a sweet snapshot of her children, Otis and Daisy

Olivia recently spoke out in praise of Harry as she opened up about his appearance in Don't Worry Darling.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack'," Olivia wrote alongside a black-and-white Instagram shot of Harry sitting in a classic car.

Harry stars in Olivia's upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling

"Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

Despite her split from Jason, Olivia remains on good terms with her ex. She recently publicly congratulated the actor after his show, Ted Lasso, took home Critics' Choice Awards in all three of its nominated categories.

Olivia and Jason ended their romance in 2020

"Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!" Olivia wrote, tagging Jason, his co-star Hannah Waddingham, and the show's co-developers Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. "So happy for you guys."

In reference to Jason's decision to wear a hoodie to both the virtual Golden Globes and the Critics Choice ceremony this year, she then added: "I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year!"

