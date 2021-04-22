Irina Shayk shares very rare photo of daughter Lea – and ex Bradley Cooper took it! The former couple split in June 2019

Irina Shayk is one of the world's most photographed models, but when it comes to her personal life she stays firmly out of the spotlight.

Ever since she welcomed her daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017, both Irina and her ex Bradley Cooper have chosen to shield their little girl from the public eye.

Fans were delighted this week, therefore, when she shared a very rare glimpse of Lea on Instagram.

The snapshot shows Irina posing for the camera in Burberry – with little Lea just visible, hanging on to her mum's hand.

"My dream for @riccardotisci17@burberry," 35-year-old Irina wrote in the caption, before revealing that the snapshot had actually been taken by her ex. "[photograph] by daddy," she added.

Irina shared a rare snapshot featuring her daughter

Irina and Bradley dated for four years before their split in June 2019. In an interview with Elle magazine last month, the Russian beauty spoke about parenting with Bradley.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she said, adding that she and the Star is Born actor parent Lea equally. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 per cent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 per cent her dad.

Bradley and Irina dated for four years before their split

"Co-parenting is parenting," Irina added, while also calling 46-year-old Bradley, "the most amazing dad".

In a surprisingly candid interview with British Vogue in March 2020, Irina did admit that some days are harder than others as a single mother.

Irina recently spoke about life as a single mother

"It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," she shared. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.'"

Of her relationship with Bradley, Irina added: "I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. ... Life without B is new ground."

