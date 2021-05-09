Gigi Hadid shares rare photos of daughter Khai in adorable Mother's Day post The supermodel celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom

Supermodel Gigi Hadid melted hearts as she embraced her first Mother's Day as a mom, celebrating her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai in an adorable Instagram post.

Taking to social media to share a series of rare photos of her seven-month-old daughter, Gigi looked glowing as she gushed over her newborn: "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!" Gigi wrote.

"I feel so lucky and inspired being your mama, my Khai!! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you, thank you, thank you".

The star chose to keep Khai's face concealed in the series of photos, but we could still appreciate the glowing new mother's special bond with her daughter as she was seen sleeping nose to nose with her little one.

Gigi shared the heart warming snap of her and baby Khai

The 25-year-old was also seen holding her daughter in a stunning Autumn snap, where she donned an elegant collared knit jumper and Khai sported an adorable pumpkin knit hat with matching boots.

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the star on the joyous occasion: "Aww the best feeling in the world! Happy Mother's Day! Khai is so lucky to have you as her mama", whilst another referred to motherhood as: "The most magical and intense journey there is".

How cute does Khai's matching outfit look?

Gigi and Zayn never officially revealed their first child's name to the press. The supermodel discreetly revealed the moniker a few months ago by changing her biography on Instagram, and adding "Khai's mom" to it.

Doting mum Gigi welcomed her baby daughter into the world in September with her boyfriend, former One Direction star Zayn. The couple are yet to share a photo of Khai's face - much to their followers' disappointment!

