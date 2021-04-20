Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik mark special occasion with baby Khai - see new photos The celebrity couple welcomed their little girl in September

Gigi Hadid has melted hearts once again after sharing a series of adorable photographs of her baby daughter Khai - this time to celebrate the tot turning seven months old.

Posting a gallery of sweet snapshots to her Instagram account, the model gushed: "Can't believe my baby is 7 months this week." She also added the pleading face and baby emoji.

MORE: Gigi Hadid plants loving kiss on baby daughter to mark special milestone

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth to baby daughter

The photos saw her little girl clad from head to toe in Versace clothes, with the brand's fashion designer Donatella Versace responding: "Baby Khai is growing up fast, @gigihadid!! A very Versace baby, just like you."

READ: Zayn Malik drops exciting news just months after welcoming baby with Gigi Hadid

MORE: Gigi Hadid shares surprising pregnancy throwback - and fans react

Fellow supermodel Helena Christensen added: "And such a beautiful spirit she has already [heart emoji]."

Doting mum Gigi, 25, welcomed her baby daughter into the world in September with her boyfriend, former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

The couple are yet to share a photo of Khai's face - much to their followers' disappointment! They have both, however, posted numerous snaps of the tot's head, hands and feet.

One of the cute photos Gigi shared of little Khai

Recently, Zayn opened up about fatherhood during an interview on iHeartRadio. He said: "I didn't expect to be quite as into it [fatherhood] to be honest with you. I just love hanging out with her [Khai]... It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising."

MORE: Gigi Hadid's dad reveals baby Khai's cute nickname

SEE: Gigi Hadid’s baby daughter steals the show in new family photo

He added: "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it's a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby."

In February, Gigi shared details about her daughter's birth, revealing that she welcomed her first child at home surrounded by her family and Zayn.

"It didn’t even click that she was out," she told Vogue. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed little Khai in September

Gigi admitted that she had planned to give birth at a New York hospital, but due to COVID-19 restrictions there was a limit on who could be in the delivery room, and so the couple decided a home birth was the right choice.

"I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points, I saw each of them in terror," Gigi added, before admitting she is in no rush to have a second baby. "Afterwards, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again.'"

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.