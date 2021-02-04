Gigi Hadid has finally shared details about her daughter's birth, revealing that she welcomed her first child at home surrounded by her family, including boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The model opened up to Vogue, confessing that she didn't even realise little Khai had been born until Zayn caught her in his arms.

"It didn’t even click that she was out," the 25-year-old said. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute."

Gigi welcomed her first child at her family home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, following a 14-hour labour. As well as Zayn, she was supported by her mother, Yolanda, sister, Bella, a local midwife and her assistant.

"When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually," she added. "I was an animal woman."

Gigi gave birth last September

Gigi admitted that she had planned to give birth at a New York hospital, but due to COVID-19 restrictions there was a limit on who could be in the delivery room, and so the couple decided a home birth was the right choice.

"I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points, I saw each of them in terror," Gigi added, before admitting she is in no rush to have a second baby. "Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again.'"

Gigi revealed she is in no rush to have a second baby

Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of their daughter back in September, but have still not shared a photo of Khai's face – much to their followers' disappointment! The couple have both, however, posted numerous snaps of the tot's head, hands and feet.

To celebrate Khai's four-month milestone, Gigi also took to Instagram to share the most heartwarming picture of herself showering her little girl with kisses. In the black-and-white mirror selfie, Gigi gushed: "My girl. Four months and THE BEST KID."

