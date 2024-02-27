27 best thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts to spoil your mum with

For Mother's Day there’s never been a better time to show your mum – biological or otherwise – that you love and appreciate her.
Mother’s Day this year falls on Sunday March 10 in the UK, so now’s the time to get thinking about what you want to gift the special lady in your life.
We’ve gathered together our pick of thoughtful and unique presents that she’ll love – and all of these can just as easily be gifted from sons or daughters and can be given to special aunts, grandmas, mothers-in-law and stepmothers too.
Read on for our Mother’s Day gift guide – there’s something here to suit all budgets and interests.
Top Mother's Day gifts - at a glance
- Chocolates: Harvey Nichols Luxury Filled Chocolate Bar Centrepiece, £20
- Perfume: Miss Dior Parfum, from £78 / from $110
- Flowers: Moonpig's The Beauty's Blush Gift Bag, £38
- Beauty Box: M&S The Mother's Day Box, £30
- Luxury: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold Mother's Day special, £329.99
How we chose the best Mother's Day gift ideas
- Wide-range of interests: All mums are different, but we've tried to include lots of options for you to consider.
- Speedy delivery: All of the options have fast delivery options for any last minute gifts.
- Personalisation: Mother's Day isn't about spending thousands of pounds, so we've tried to pick sentimental options, some of which can be personalised.
Best Mother's Day gifts
Moonpig's The Beauty's Blush Gift Bag
The Beauty's Blush Gift Bag
Editor's Note
If you're looking for a Mother's Day gift, you can't go wrong with a beautiful bouquet from Moonpig.
What’s in the Box?
x5 Rose Pink
x3 Hyacinth pink
x3 Hyacinth white
x5 Parvi
x1 Gift bag
Go the extra mile with this bouquet of flowers from Moonpig. What's more, each bouquet is hand-tied by Moonpig's expert florists.
Harvey Nicols Luxury Filled Chocolate Bar Centrepiece
Harvey Nicols Chocolate Centrepiece
Editor's Note
Chocolate is a classic Mother’s Day gift, and Harvey Nichols’ Luxury Filled Chocolate Bar Centrepiece takes chocolate-giving to a whole new luxurious level. The collection includes four bars with Willy Wonka worthy concoctions, from miso salted caramel to salted pistachio praline. She definitely won’t be sharing these, FYI.
Designed by chocolate artisans David Chrichton and Aneesh Popat, the collection includes four bars with specially created fillings: dark chocolate with balsamic-infused ganache on salted butter caramel, milk chocolate with salted pistachio praline, blonde chocolate with white miso salted caramel, and white chocolate with smooth hazelnut gianduja and smoked chilli
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold - Limited Edition
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Editor's Note
Be still my beating heart! Look at this Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in limited edition pink. I think it makes a great gift for mum because it's fun to play with, and the box is full of so many treats for you to experiment with.
Elevate your gifting with Dyson's special edition Supersonic, exclusively for Mother's Day. The ceramic pink and rose gold Supersonic comes with a complimentary Onyx rose gold presentation case.
M&S The Mother's Day Box 2024
M&S Mother's Day Box
Editor's Note
This is a great gift for a mum who loves Marks & Spencer and loves her beauty treats, as well. Plus, it's easy to wrap, too!
Treat your mum to head-to-toe luxury with the M&S Mother's Day Beauty Gift Box - and be warned, this WILL sell out. It includes four full-size essentials and three mini products to elevate her self-care routine. You've got Floral Street's Wonderland Peony perfume and L'Occitane's Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, Formula's Sleep Cream and Elizabeth Arden's Retinol Capsules and Alpha-H's Liquid Gold. Her manicure is taken care of with Nails inc's Bond Street Passage polish and Neom's Calming Hand Balm to soothe dry skin.
Hotel Chocolat The Velvetiser – Copper Edition
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser
Editor's Note
This is definitely one of my favourite purchases of all time, and one that I gift to friends and family time and time again. I use this all year-round and I'm stunned every time I use it because yes, the hot chocolate really is that delicious. I can recommend the Salted Caramel flavour! It's a great gift for someone like your mother or your mother-in-law - someone you want to keep sweet.
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is the perfect gift for a mum who adores a hot chocolate. Engineered by Dualit, the Velvetiser gives you delectably smooth, whipped hot chocolate in the comfort of your own home and the current deal (£30 off!) makes it a no-brainer. It's simple to use - add flakes of real chocolate to your choice of dairy, plant milk or water, then press the button and let the patented velvetising process deliver luxurious cloud-like chocolate velvet.
Katie Loxton 'Mum' Waterproof Gold Charm Bracelet
Katie Loxton Bracelet
Editor's Note
Katie Loxton is a popular choice for gifting and it's easy to see why. This is ideal for special occasions and gift giving. With four fonts to choose from, you can make this style uniquely theirs by adding up to 8 engraved characters - including letters, numbers and selected symbols - to the base rectangle charm.
The Katie Loxton 'Mum' waterproof gold charm bracelet will make your mum smile every time she wears it! Presented on a premium card that is printed with the golden sentiment, this beautiful bracelet is designed in durable 18K gold PVD Coating - meaning it is waterproof, sweat proof and life proof - and pairs a heart-shaped charm with a rectangle charm.
Fortnum & Mason The Mother's Joy Gift Box
F&M Mother's Joy Box
Editor's Note
This would make a great gift for your Fortnum & Mason-loving mum.
Equal parts delicious and decadent, Fortnum & Mason's The Mother's Joy box is the ultimate treat. Delight mum with a delicious cup of Mother’s Joy Loose Leaf Tea, and let them indulge in the scent of the moisturising Pomegranate Rose Hand Cream. Let’s not forget the charming mini shopper, filled with tasty Countess Grey Truffles!
Miss Dior Parfum
Miss Dior
Editor's Note
I loved the original of this fragrance, but the relaunched version gives it a punch. It's also a great Mother's Day gift because you can get the bottle engraved for free.
Francis Kurkdjian has created the Parfum version of Miss Dior and the floral and gourmand notes soar, leaving a rich amber, woody scent. Clean patchouli and Alaskan cedar adds a touch of darkness.
9/27
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Discovery Set
Elemis Luxury Gift Set
Editor's Note
Your mum will love this indulgent aromatic cleansing and moisturising trio from Elemis, and it's worth £140. Perfect for sensitive skin types, too! Be sure to use the code MOTHERSDAY for a free six-piece set if you spend over £125.
Inside this you'll find the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, infused with English Rose Oleo Extract to leave skin feeling silky smooth and petal-soft.
Next up you have the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum - an advanced lightweight plumping hydration serum, clinically proven to deliver 72 hours of hydration, whilst supporting and strengthening the skin’s barrier.
Lastly, you get the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream, now formulated with soothing Organic English Rose Hydrolat for a hydrated and soothed complexion.
NotOnTheHighStreet Personalised Sofa Coaster Phone Stand
Personalised Sofa Coaster Phone Stand
Editor's Note
If your mum is always spilling her cup of tea or her glass of vino, and loves nothing more than scrolling Instagram on the sofa, this is the gift that'll keep on giving.
How mum-friendly is this cute gift from NotOnTheHighStreet. You can protect the sofa from drink spills whilst also holding your phone or tablet close at hand.
The White Company Unisex Hooded Ribbed Hydrocotton Robe
The White Company Dressing Gown
Editor's Note
You can't go wrong with a dressing gown from The White Company, it'll be the cosiest gift she'll open - guaranteed.
The White Company's ribbed Hydrocotton robe has the same beautiful quality and fluffy texture as the brand's bestselling Hydrocotton towels. This style features a cosy hood and is generously sized to make it extra snuggly.
Stackers Classic Jewellery Box
Stackers Jewellery Box
Editor's Note
As someone who struggles with keeping my jewellery safe but still accessible, I think this would make a really exceptional gift that your mum can keep for years to come. It's stylish and functional - the perfect pairing.
Is your mum a jewellery lover? She can keep her precious jewels safe and secure in this elegantly designed Stackers two-drawer jewellery box, luxuriously finished in a soft velvet lining.
Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler Rose Quartz
Stanley Cup
Editor's Note
If your mum is jealous of your Stanley Cup, it's time for her to have her own.
Give mum the gift of hydration with a TikTok-loved Stanley water bottle. The IceFlow is an update on the cult classic reusable tumbler, complete with a built-in snap straw and folding handle for easy use whilst hiking, working out or just out and about. It keeps drinks cold for 12 hours and iced for 2 days!
Jones Road The Nail Polish Kit
Jones Road Nail Kit
Editor's Note
If you're mum always likes to have perfect polished nails, this Jones Road Nail Kit would be so ideal. The Poppy shade is the perfect summer red.
The kit includes... Poppy 13ml, Ballerina 13ml, Clear 13ml and The Nail File. This nail care set is limited edition, so don't snooze. It leaves nails glossy and gorgeous.
Jo Malone London Rose Blush Home Candle
Jo Malone London Candle
Editor's Note
All you need is love (and roses!). This scent is UNREAL, and a real crowd pleaser. I also love that it has a unique glass design.
Jo Malone London has long celebrated the beloved English rose, and now, in the run-up to Mother's Day, you can now buy the limited edition Rose Blush Candle. Think delicate rose petals suspended in a delectable jelly. Vibrant basil and a juicy note of lychee add a modern twist to this soft floral scent, cocooned in the embrace of white musk.
Chanel Beauty 31 Le Rouge Lipstick Case
Chanel Lipstick
Editor's Note
The idea that you can have a lipstick for life is a fairly new concept, but this unique design is one of true beauty. Rouge Beige is my personal favourite - the slightly pink pearly beige is inspired by the beige satin evening dresses created by Gabrielle CHANEL, a colour borrowed from the day to illuminate the night. The glide-on formula goes on like a dream, and thanks to the Gardenia oil, it's nourishing for the lips too! If you need any more convincing, this lipstick was spotted everywhere during award season.
Your mum will love this - talk about a gift that's basically an heirloom! CHANEL has launched the refillable lipstick of dreams - and the first to feature glass packaging, Four years in the making to turn the seemingly fragile case into a sturdy one, it's the ultimate chic gift. There are 12 shades to choose from, and you literally cannot make a wrong choice.
Hotel Chocolat Happy Mother’s Day H-Box Chocolates, Box of 14
Hotel Chocolat Chocs
Editor's Note
I can think of 14 ways your mum will love this Mother's Day H-Box!
For the mum, stepmum, gran or like-a-mum who's been there for you through it all: a collection of 14 of Hotel Chocolat’s most coveted filled chocolates, from caramels to pralines, tipsy truffles to patisserie reimagined in chocolate.
Eberjey Gisele TENCEL Modal Long PJ Set
Eberjey Pyjamas
Editor's Note
These PJs are made from sustainable TENCEL Modal fibers, and Oprah once described them as "soft, flattering, and timeless". If they're good enough for Oprah...
Nightwear makes a great gift for your mum because who doesn't love something new for bed time? Eberjey is an iconic sleepwear brand loved by celebs and royals and there are plenty of colourways to choose from.
Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rosé NV & Glasses Gift Box
Kylie Minogue Prosecco Gift Box
Editor's Note
I'll admit, this would be hard for me to part with. Just think, your mum is lucky lucky lucky to have you.
A Kylie Wines gift box, need we say more? Put your hand on your heart and tell us this isn’t the perfect present. The chic silver gift box contains a heart-embossed bottle of Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rosé NV and a pair of matching Kylie Minogue glasses to sip it from.
Grown Alchemist Purify & Protect Hand Care Twinset
Grown Alchemist Hand Care
Editor's Note
If your mum takes pride in her bathroom, and loves nothing more than luxurious hand products to impress guests with, the Grown Alchemist twin set would make the perfect sustainable gift.
This Twinset value kit comes with perfectly paired hand care products in limited-edition 300ml pump bottles, packaged in a biodegradable carry bag.
The Purify & Protect Hand Care Twinset includes a brand new release gentle gel Hand Wash: Cedarwood Atlas, Ylang Ylang, Tangerine, that visibly softens and nourishes hands, leaving them thoroughly cleansed, refreshed, and soothed while the Anti-Bacterial Hand Cream featuring Tea Tree, Camellia and Grapeseed Oils to purify and deeply hydrate as it protects hands and cuticles with anti-bacterial and skin-soothing botanical ingredients.
Kit Heath Jewellery
Kit Heath x HELLO! Happiness Necklace
Editor's Note
Jewellery makes a lovely gift for Mother's Day and our new Happiness Necklace with Kit Heath has the most beautiful sentiment behind it.
As part of HELLO!’s Happiness initiative, we’ve collaborated with award-winning British silver jewellery brand Kit Heath on our very own Happiness Necklace – and by purchasing one, you’ll be helping other women enter the workplace courtesy of UK charity Smart Works.
The necklace’s unique interlocking design is inspired by our relationships with others, signifying the happy personal connections we share with friends and family - making it the perfect Mother's Day gift for your dear mum.
Rituals Gift Set S
Rituals Gift Set
Editor's Note
Rituals are one of the best brands when it comes to home and body products so we're definitely predicting a sellout of their wonderful gift sets.
You can never go wrong with a gift set - and we're loving the Ritual of Ayurveda collection from Rituals. With a product value of £66.30, this relaxing bath and body set contains a foaming shower gel, body cream, scented candle and some mini fragrance sticks for your lovely mama to enjoy a self care moment in 2024.
NERE Accessories Bundle 5 Pack
NERE Accessories Bundle
Editor's Note
If your mum has a big trip planned, this accessories bundle will show lots of thought into this present.
This five-pack accessories bundle has travel gear staples for every journey. Inside you'll find a slim luggage tag, a luggage strap, 3-pack packing cube, a passport cover and a mini case for valuables.
NEOM Wellbeing Pod Luxe Diffuser
NEOM Wellbeing Pod
Editor's Note
Give your mum the gift of wellbeing with the NEOM Pod. It works at the touch of a button, helping you achieve better sleep, less stress, a mood boost or more energy.
Ideal for bigger spaces, the diffuser should be used alongside targeted oil blends. At the touch of a button, you can experience luxury, sense-soothing scents, as NEOM offer a range of fragrances to choose from.
The Glitter Store Personalised Glitter Print Artwork
The Glitter Store Artwork
Editor's Note
I have bought Lillie Bernie's glitter artworks for the last few years and they are genuinely my favourite things I own. I have bought them as gifts too, and they work really well for that 'ooh' and 'ahh' moment.
A perfect handmade gift, a glittery piece of artwork for your gorgeous mama. Choose your favourite photo and let the artist create the magic! The perfect way to bring their most special moments to life.
Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place Cookware
Editor's Note
I genuinely look forward to cooking because of my Our Place cookware. If your mum thinks of herself as Nigella Lawson, this is the ultimate gift for her.
Our Place has become the cooking brand du jour over the past few years, and the mini sizes are becoming increasingly popular. We think this duo set would make a fabulous gift. The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan are a match made in kitchen heaven. From cooking up the perfect eggs to whipping up all manner of sauces to reheating soups and leftovers, this duo is mini, mighty, and multifunctional.
HELLO! Magazine Subscription
HELLO! Subscription
Editor's Note
Sorry, but you didn't think we wouldn't include this, did you? The best gift of all...
We know just the thing that will make your mum's day - a subscription to HELLO! Magazine, which will be delivered straight to their door every week.
