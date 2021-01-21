Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are marking a special milestone together – four months since the model gave birth to their baby daughter!

The new mum, who is relishing motherhood, took to Instagram to share the most heartwarming picture of herself showering her little girl with kisses. In the black-and-white mirror selfie, Gigi gushed: "My girl. Four months and THE BEST KID."

WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth to baby daughter

She also shared a screenshot of a text message that was sent to Zayn. The message read: "Hey. I'm obsessed with our kid." Although we are yet to see the singer's reaction, there's no doubt he shares the same sentiment.

The couple have certainly been enjoying life as new parents. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation. However, the lovebirds are yet to reveal the name of their little girl.

"To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," Zayn wrote back in September. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

The model uploaded this cute snap to Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, on Monday, Gigi posted a throwback from her pregnancy with her Instagram fans – but it was nothing like the usual snaps taken while she was expecting. In the photos and video, Gigi could be seen walking the runway for Jacquemus at Paris Fashion Week in January 2020 wearing a gorgeous cream strappy dress.

While many of her followers admired the striking backless design, others were surprised to learn that she was pregnant with her daughter at the time! "A year ago, today @jacquemus! My baby girl was in there," the mum-of-one wrote.

