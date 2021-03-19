Zayn Malik has gushed about fatherhood, admitting he didn't expect the bond he shares with baby daughter Khai to hit him like it has.

The former One Direction star became a dad for the first time when he welcomed his his little girl with model Gigi Hadid in September.

Embracing his new role as a parent, the 28-year-old told iHeartRadio: "I didn't expect to be quite as into it [fatherhood] to be honest with you. I just love hanging out with her [Khai]... It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising."

He added: "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it's a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby.

"It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She's made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked, I'm enjoying it for sure."

Zayn and Gigi became parents last September

The couple announced the birth of their daughter back in September, but have still not shared a photo of Khai's face - much to their followers' disappointment! They have both, however, posted numerous snaps of the tot's head, hands and feet.

"I didn't expect to be quite as into it, to be honest with you," continued Zayn. "I'm always into myself just doing my own thing of just writing, recording, making music, and I was just very focused on my career, I had time for my relationship too, but it was still solely about me."

The couple live in the States with their little girl

The doting dad then added: "I'm watching kids shows with her on TV and on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her, and just singing to her."

