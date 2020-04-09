Why this weekend is so special for little Archie Harrison It's another big first for the young royal

While we're all getting on with life during these strange times in lockdown, there's one little royal boy who has a big first coming up on Sunday… it's Archie Harrison's first Easter! Yes, the 11-month-old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is set to experience his first Easter Sunday at home with his mum and dad in Los Angeles. We can imagine that Archie, who turns one on 6 May, will be treated to a chocolate egg or two and maybe even a fun egg hunt around the garden. Like us Brits, Americans also celebrate Easter with a family lunch so it's bound to be a lovely day for the royal trio.

Harry, Meghan and Archie recently moved to the US following a temporary stay on Vancouver Island in Canada. The couple have stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family to pursue private charitable endeavours together. It's a testing time for everyone as we all stay home in lockdown, but we're sure the Duke and Duchess will make a big fuss of Archie for both Easter and his upcoming first birthday.

The family were all smiles on their visit to South Africa in 2019

Archie has had many 'first' milestone moments over the past year, most recently setting his eyes on snow for the first time at nine months old! Speaking at a private fundraiser for his charity Sentebale at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in January, Harry revealed: "It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant!"

Will the Easter Bunny pay little Archie a visit?

The couple have also paid tribute to their son by naming their new non-profit organisation 'Archewell'. The Duke and Duchess told The Telegraph in a statement: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'—the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name.To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."