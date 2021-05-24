Naomi Campbell shares adorable picture of baby girl – leaving celebrity friends confused The star celebrated her 51st birthday over the weekend

What an incredible month Naomi Campbell is having. Last week she announced the birth of her first daughter and on Saturday she celebrated her 51st birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the supermodel stuck to a tradition that has been going for years – sharing a baby picture of herself on social media.

"Blessed and grateful," she wrote alongside an adorable picture of herself as a baby, showing her wearing a pink dress and white tights. The 51-year-old tagged her mother in the post, Valerie Morris Campbell.

Friends and fans of the star were delighted with the snap, but many thought it was actually a photo of her newborn daughter.

"There she is!!! Best birthday gift ever!!" wrote Andy Cohen. "She is perfect," added Loren Ridinger, whilst designer Diane von Furstenberg remarked: "Omg God bless her and you."

Whilst Naomi's friends got confused, her fans were quick to set the record straight, with one replying: "She reposts her baby pictures on her birthday. That's Naomi at three months in 1970."

Another clarified: "It's Naomi as a baby, not her daughter."

Naomi shocked the world last Tuesday when she revealed she had secretly welcomed a baby daughter.

The supermodel shared the first photo of her newborn on Instagram, posting a sweet snap of the little one's tiny feet in her hand.

Captioning the heartwarming photo, Naomi wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The baby's name has yet to be revealed.