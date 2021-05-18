Naomi Campbell, 50, secretly welcomes baby girl - see first photo The supermodel shared the first photo on Instagram

Naomi Campbell stunned her fans on Tuesday after revealing she has secretly welcomed a baby daughter.

The 50-year-old supermodel shared the first photo of her newborn on Instagram, posting a sweet snap of the little one's tiny feet in her hand.

Captioning the heartwarming photo, Naomi wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Naomi's fans and famous friends were quick to send congratulatory messages, with designer Marc Jacobs writing: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

Noami shared the first photo of her daughter on Tuesday

One fan wrote: "OMG congrats Mama, so happy for you," and another added: "So happy for you mama! Sending so much love and blessings always."

Naomi has yet to reveal her baby girl’s name and has not shared a photo of her face.

Naomi has previously spoken of her desire to have children, telling Vogue Arabia in 2018: “I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will.

Naomi is now a mother-of-one

“When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”

Last year, Naomi dropped a huge hint about motherhood, telling Paris Match when quizzed on whether she missed being a mother: "No. By the way, who said I would not be a mother someday?”

