Naomi Campbell's private home is a total sanctuary for baby daughter

Naomi Campbell stunned her fans when she revealed she had secretly welcomed a baby daughter, aged 50. While she has kept details of her current life in America on the down low, we do know that the star has the most incredible holiday home in Kenya.

LOOK: 10 jaw-dropping supermodel engagement rings you have to see

Naomi allowed Architectural Digest to tour around her idyllic villa in Malindi, and it is nothing short of perfection!

It was the mid-90s when the model fell in love with the area, and she reveals that this is still the calming place she likes to come when she wants to unplug from the rest of the world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity homes before and after fame REVEALED

"You don't really want to be on the phone. You're not trying to find a television. You just want to read and be with yourself. It’s nice to just have the silence and the crickets," she reports.

Naomi's Kenyan property is stunning

The mother-of-one likes to shop for furnishings and homeware accessories locally, but she also enjoys looking for beautiful buys when in Morocco and Egypt.

The hand-carved doors and makuti thatched roof are authentic to the area, but the luxury comes in the form of a pool in the lounge and the incredible collection of art around the property.

MORE: Naomi Campbell’s personal chef reveals her extraordinary food diet of only one meal per day

READ: Naomi Campbell divides fans over her in-flight coronavirus precautions - see photos

The supermodel gave a tour around her luxury home

It is unknown how much time Naomi will spend at her hotel-like home in the Indian Ocean now that she is a new mother.

The star took everyone by surprise when she shared the first photo of her newborn on Instagram on 18 May, posting a sweet snap of the little one's tiny feet in her hand.

In a virtual appearance, Naomi showed off her current US home

Captioning the heartwarming photo, Naomi wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.