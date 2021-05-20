Anton Du Beke makes honest parenting confession after Naomi Campbell welcomes baby at 50 The professional dancer became a first-time dad at the age of 50

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke has opened up about fatherhood – and how he waited until he was "emotionally and financially ready" before he started a family with his wife Hannah.

The 54-year-old became a first-time dad at the age of 50 to twins George and Henrietta, now aged four.

The comments came as he appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch, where the panel touched upon supermodel Naomi Campbell becoming a mother at 50.

"I couldn't imagine doing it any other age, of course, because I haven't," he said. "I wouldn't have been ready for it earlier in my life."

Anton, who has featured in every series of Strictly since 2004, went on to add: "The earlier part of my life was very very strictly on me. I wouldn't have been ready for a number of reasons, that reason, financially - children can cost you a few quid!"

Both Anton and Hannah have been open about their IVF journey and her battle with endometriosis. During a candid chat on Lorraine in March, Hannah said of their start to parenting: "Once you go down that route, then it is something you're very much doing together."

The couple are doting parents to George and Henrietta

And she said she couldn't have done without Anton, who administered some of her injections in her bottom. "There was nothing glamorous or romantic [about that]," she laughed.

In June, the couple opened up to HELLO! about their journey. "Hannah suffers from endometriosis and we weren't able to have children so went down the IVF route," he said at the time. "I think Hannah always saw her life as having children in it."

The couple married on 20 April 2017 - five years to the day after they met at a dinner at Wentworth Golf Club. "I thought she was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen in my life. She was absolutely gorgeous, stunning. And she was bright and funny as well, so she was perfect," he added.

