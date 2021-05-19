Naomi Campbell made her first appearance on Tuesday after surprising fans by announcing that she has welcomed her first child at the age of 50.

The supermodel appeared in a video on YouTube for her series No Filter with Naomi, in which she interviewed fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

While Naomi made no reference to her new baby daughter during the interview, she did mention her in the live chat during the video's premiere.

"Hello my darlings, thank you so much for the pre birthday wishes …and for my new chapter as a mother I’m honoured and humbled," she wrote alongside three heart emojis and a praying hands emoji.

Naomi revealed that she welcomed a daughter on Tuesday by posting an adorable photo on Instagram of the little tot's tiny feet in her hands, but she did not divulge her name or share a photo of her face.

Captioning the heartwarming photo, Naomi wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

Naomi thanked fans for their kind messages (Photo: YouTube)

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Naomi's famous friends were quick to send congratulatory messages, with designer Marc Jacobs hinting that he was aware of her impending arrival.

He wrote: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful also alluded to the fact that he was aware, commenting: "Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy. @naomi."

Naomi shared a cute photo of her daughter's feet on Instagram

Naomi has not divulged how she welcomed her daughter, but she may have used a surrogate after previously crediting science with giving her an opportunity to start a family "whenever she wants".

Naomi previously spoke of her desire to have children, telling Vogue Arabia in 2018: “I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will. When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”

Last year, Naomi dropped a huge hint about motherhood, telling Paris Match when quizzed on whether she missed being a mother: "No. By the way, who said I would not be a mother someday?”

