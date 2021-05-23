Naomi Campbell enjoys mocktail during day out following baby daughter’s arrival The supermodel took to Instagram Stories for her day out

New mom Naomi Campbell is living her best life enjoying a refreshing mocktail, a week after revealing she had welcomed a baby daughter.

The supermodel took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her red drink, which was placed next to a used ice lolly stick, a baseball cap, and what appeared to be a child's blanket.

The 50-year-old was joined by friends for the sunny afternoon break, with one seen in the background with a wine glass in hand.

Naomi's day out came after she shared the first photo of her newborn on Instagram, posting a sweet snap of the little one's tiny feet in her hand.

Captioning the heartwarming photo, Naomi wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Naomi enjoyed a mocktail with pals

Naomi's fans and famous friends were quick to send congratulatory messages, with designer Marc Jacobs writing: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible.

"How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

Naomi has yet to reveal her baby girl’s name and has not shared a photo of her face.

She shared in mid-May she had become a mother

Naomi has previously spoken of her desire to have children, telling Vogue Arabia in 2018: “I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will.

“When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”

Last year, Naomi dropped a huge hint about motherhood, telling Paris Match when quizzed on whether she missed being a mother: "No. By the way, who said I would not be a mother someday?”

