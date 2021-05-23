Naomi Campbell enjoys mocktail during day out following baby daughter’s arrival

Rebecca Lewis
Naomi Campbell took to Instagram to share a picture of her mocktail during a day out. The supermodel recently revealed she had become a mom.
New mom Naomi Campbell is living her best life enjoying a refreshing mocktail, a week after revealing she had welcomed a baby daughter.
The supermodel took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her red drink, which was placed next to a used ice lolly stick, a baseball cap, and what appeared to be a child's blanket.
The 50-year-old was joined by friends for the sunny afternoon break, with one seen in the background with a wine glass in hand.
Naomi's day out came after she shared the first photo of her newborn on Instagram, posting a sweet snap of the little one's tiny feet in her hand.
Captioning the heartwarming photo, Naomi wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.
"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
Naomi enjoyed a mocktail with pals
Naomi's fans and famous friends were quick to send congratulatory messages, with designer Marc Jacobs writing: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible.
"How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."
Naomi has yet to reveal her baby girl’s name and has not shared a photo of her face.
She shared in mid-May she had become a mother
Naomi has previously spoken of her desire to have children, telling Vogue Arabia in 2018: “I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will.
“When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”
Last year, Naomi dropped a huge hint about motherhood, telling Paris Match when quizzed on whether she missed being a mother: "No. By the way, who said I would not be a mother someday?”
